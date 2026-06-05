Why Trump’s ex-advisor John Bolton is pleading guilty in classified documents case

John Bolton classified documents case takes a major turn as the former national security adviser reportedly agrees to a DOJ plea deal.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 5, 2026 12:43 AM IST
bolton plea dealFormer Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton arrives for his arraignment at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt. (AP Photo/ File)
Make us preferred source on Google

John Bolton, US President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, on Thursday reportedly agreed to plead guilty over mishandling classified information under a deal with the Department of Justice that could allow him to avoid prison term.

Details of the felony charge and penalties

According to a CNN report, Bolton intends to plead guilty to one felony count of illegal retention of sensitive national security documents.

The former NSA would also face a fine of $2.25 million. Prison sentence for illegal retention is capped between 0 and 60 months, but the deal would allow Bolton to avoid jail term.

Origins of the 18-count indictment

The development comes after a criminal case was filed against Bolton in October last year with 18 counts of either retaining or disseminating classified information, including notes he made in his diary when he was part of the government which officials alleged that he shared with his family members, AP reported.

DOJ indictments face accusations of bias

Bolton’s case was filed after the Trump administration’s prosecutors secured indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The probe came under criticism that the Justice Department was utilising its law enforcement powers to target President Trump’s perceived arch rivals.

The investigation in Bolton’s case drew public attention in August 2025 when FBI agents served search warrants at the former NSA’s Maryland home and Washington office.

Story continues below this ad

History of friction over White House memoir

Bolton served in Trump’s first tenure for more than a year before being fired in 2019 and publishing a book that portrayed the US president as deeply misinformed. The Trump administration sought to block the publication of his book “The Room Where It Happened” on the grounds that the book would disclose classified information.

Bolton is scheduled to appear in US District Court in Greenbelt on June 26 and is expected to enter a plea deal with the Justice Department on the same day, NBC news reported.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments