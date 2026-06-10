South Africa: 12 dead, 9 injured in late-night Johannesburg mass shooting

No arrests have been made so far, and a search operation is on for the attackers.

At least 12 people were killed and nine others injured in a late-night mass shooting in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, police said. The victims included nine men and three women. Eleven people died at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries in the hospital, Associated Press reported.

Police believe more than 10 suspects arrived in a minivan at an informal settlement in Johannesburg’s Cleveland suburb late Tuesday night and opened fire on residents.

The attackers moved through the area and fired at residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing in the same vehicle, the police said.

No arrest has been made so far, and a search operation is on for the attackers. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.