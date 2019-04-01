Joe Biden’s presidential bid under crisis after legislator accuses him of misbehaviour

By Sydney Ember and Jonathan Martin

Former Vice President Joseph R Biden Jr scrambled on Sunday to contain a quickly growing crisis for his likely presidential bid, putting forward several former female aides and allies to praise his treatment of women after Lucy Flores, a former Nevada legislator, accused Mr Biden of kissing and touching her.

Mr Biden also issued a sweeping statement acknowledging that he had shown “expressions of affection” to people during his years on the campaign trail, but said, “not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately”. It was the second damage-control statement to come from his team since Ms Flores made her allegation on Friday, and it was released minutes before she appeared on CNN and argued that Mr Biden’s behaviour with her at a 2014 campaign event was “disqualifying” for a presidential candidate.

Yet even as Mr Biden defended himself, and his former staff members praised his conduct as a boss, some of the former vice president’s would-be rivals in the 2020 Democratic field and some allies said that Ms Flores’s claim should be taken seriously.

“I have no reason not to believe Lucy,” Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont said on CBS’s “Face the Nation”. Asked if the allegation should disqualify Mr Biden from running for president, Mr Sanders said: “I think that’s a decision for the vice president to make. I’m not sure that one incident alone disqualifies anybody.” (Ms Flores endorsed Mr Sanders for president in 2016.)

Mr Biden’s advisers indicated on Sunday that the accusation would not dissuade him from entering the 2020 campaign, which they suggest he still intends to do at the end of April or just after. But Ms Flores’s claim, and Mr Biden’s attempt to rebut her story without dismissing it — or her — offered a vivid illustration of the #MeToo-era challenges that await a 76-year-old political veteran known for his close physical contact with women and men, including hugging, kissing and touching them.

The allegation came shortly after Mr Biden faced criticism for saying he wished he “could have done something” when Anita Hill accused Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment — even though he led the Senate committee that questioned her — leading some in his party to brace for an extended reckoning about Mr Biden and gender if he enters the race.

“Maybe Biden and other male politicians should observe their female counterparts,” said Gloria Steinem, the feminist advocate, in an email on Sunday, noting that since “women candidates are unlikely to hug and kiss men they don’t know, male politicians could refrain from hugging and kissing women they don’t know.”

The often garrulous Mr Biden, treading gingerly at a moment when women around the world are coming forward to share details about mistreatment by men, only issued a statement through his aides rather than grant interviews. “We have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention,” Mr Biden said.

And, he vowed, “I will.”

In her CNN interview Sunday, Ms Flores, 39, said she was glad the former vice president was willing to listen and clarify his intentions. But she said she found it hard to believe that Mr Biden could not have been aware of how he made her and other women feel, saying there was “a little bit of a disconnect.”

“It’s completely inappropriate,” Ms Flores said of Mr Biden’s behavior with women. “And that is something that we should consider when we’re talking about the background of a person who is considering running for president.”

She first leveled her charges in an essay published on Friday in New York magazine’s The Cut. Ms Flores, a candidate for lieutenant governor of Nevada in 2014, said that when Mr Biden visited that year to campaign for her and other Democrats, he came up behind her before the rally, put his hands on her shoulders and planted “a big slow kiss” on the back of her head.

Ms Flores said she felt compelled to come forward now because she believed Mr Biden’s behavior with women was being left out of political conversations as he prepares for a possible presidential run.

Mr Biden has drawn attention in the past for his intimate touching of political allies, their family members and even supporters he has just met — gestures that are seen as excessive to the point of creepy by some but viewed as harmless by his defenders.

Mr Biden’s allies said he often drew close to people he sensed were nervous before they went on stage in an effort to relax them, suggesting that is what he was doing with Ms Flores. On Sunday night, Stephanie Carter, the wife of former Defence Secretary Ashton Carter, said Mr Biden had been doing exactly that in 2015 when the vice president was memorably photographed holding her shoulders at Mr Carter’s swearing-in ceremony.

“Joe Biden in my picture is a close friend helping someone get through a big day, for which I will always be grateful,” Ms Carter wrote on Medium, adding that she wanted to reclaim an important day for her family “from strangers, Twitter, the pundits and the late-night hosts.”

And, in recognition of the political peril the former vice president now finds himself in, Mr Biden’s female aides and supporters rushed to his defence over the weekend, some of them citing anecdotes about when he, for example, offered to get coffee himself when a male colleague asked one of his female aides to do it.

“I have often been asked what it was like to work in the US Senate (a famously all-male environment) in the early- to mid-1990s,” said Cynthia Hogan, who worked for Mr Biden as a congressional aide and was his counsel when he was vice president, in an email Sunday. “I can happily answer that my experience was wonderful BECAUSE I was lucky enough to work for Joe Biden, who had promoted several women, including me, to leadership roles on the staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and who treated us with respect and insisted that others do the same.”

Amanda Loveday, a longtime Biden supporter in South Carolina, said, “We all express emotion in our own ways, and Joe Biden’s has always been with gratitude and respect.”

But some of Mr Biden’s potential Democratic rivals, as well as one top White House aide, were less charitable, suggesting he must answer to the specific claim.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, said on ABC’s “This Week” that “people raise issues and they have to address them, and that’s what he will have to do with the voters if he gets into the race,” adding that she has “no reason not to believe” Ms Flores.

And Senator Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate and a longtime friend of Mr Biden’s, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that while “one allegation is not disqualifying,” it “should be taken seriously.”

President Trump’s allies made little effort to deny their glee about the accusation, but at the same time evinced little self-awareness about the multiple sexual misconduct charges Mr Trump himself has faced.

Mr Trump would face a hard time making an issue out of the allegation, given that his mistreatment of women far exceeds anything Mr Biden has been accused of. More than a dozen women have accused Mr Trump of sexual misconduct, including groping and assault. In the weeks before the 2016 election, an “Access Hollywood” tape surfaced in which he was heard making vulgar comments about women.

“I think Joe Biden has a big problem because he calls it affection and handshakes,” said Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to Mr Trump, on “Fox News Sunday.” “His party calls it completely inappropriate.”

Henry R. Munoz III, the organizer of the 2014 rally where Mr Biden and Ms Flores appeared, and a co-founder of the Latino Victory Project, issued a statement asserting that there was no evidence that Ms Flores and Mr Biden were ever alone together at the event. (Ms Flores said the incident happened just offstage at the event and that there were not many people nearby at that moment.)

In Nevada, some who know Ms Flores called her fearless, driven and a champion of women.

“She’s not afraid to put herself out there,” said Felicia Ortiz, a member of the State Board of Education. “I think that’s one of the things that I admire most about her — her honesty and integrity.”

Ms Ortiz, who said Ms Flores had not told her about the episode, said her friend “won’t be fake for the sake of making other people happy.”

But some influential figures in the state’s political establishment, which is still led by former Senator Harry Reid, view her with far less favor.

“Flores has a fierce but small following,” said Jon Ralston, a longtime Nevada political analyst. “She lost badly in her last two races. She fell out of favor with many after her 2014 disaster and subsequent poor showing in a run for Congress.”

After losing her bid for lieutenant governor, Ms Flores ran for a Republican-held House seat in 2016 but again fell short in the primary.

But in that same year, she endorsed Mr Sanders’s campaign for president. That early support helped win her a seat on the board of Our Revolution, the pro-Sanders advocacy group, and an appointment to a reform commission convened by the Democratic National Committee after the contentious 2016 primary between Mr Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

Ms Flores had a falling out with some in Mr Sanders’s orbit and left the Our Revolution board. She attended former Representative Beto O’Rourke’s campaign kickoff in El Paso on Saturday, but said she is not supporting any candidate at the moment, though she allowed that she “probably will down the road.”

She also said she had attended an event for Julián Castro and was part of a group that met with Kamala Harris’s campaign manager.

Ms Flores said she was not paid for her essay in New York magazine. A spokeswoman for the magazine declined on Sunday to comment on Ms Flores’s piece but confirmed that Ms Flores was not compensated.

Ms Flores, who now lives in California, started her own company dedicated to empowering Latinas. Over the weekend, a post appeared on Facebook that appeared to be promoting Ms Flores’s essay and her company, Luz Collective.

“One small way to support Lucy Flores right now? Pick up something from her patriarchy smashing Alpha Latina merchandise on Luz Collective,” the post said. Ms Flores said a friend posted the message without her knowledge.