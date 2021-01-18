Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day: Everything you need to know

Biden plans still to be sworn in on the Capitol's West Front, but with a scaled-down ceremony because of the coronavirus. (Source: joebiden/Instagram)

After a chaotic election, followed by a tumultuous transition of power, Joe Biden is finally set to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20.

For the 59th Presidential Inauguration, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths at the West front of the US capitol.

Biden’s inauguration will happen amid “extraordinary” levels of security concerns raised after the attack on the US Capitol building by Pro-Trump protestors on January 6.

Worries about an “insider attack” has prompted the FBI to vet all the 25,000 National Guard troops coming to Washington for the event, US defence officials said. The National Guards at the swearing in ceremony are at least two and a half times the number for previous inaugurals.

President Donald Trump, who refused to concede power, alleging fraud in counting votes during the 2020 US President Elections, will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to not attend his successors inauguration.

Schedule for the ceremony

Due to the pandemic, the usual celebrations have been dialled down. The event, aimed to start at 10 am local time, will feature a first ever live stream for “young Americans.”

After the live stream, Biden and Harris will take their oaths and the newly-elected president will deliver an inaugural address, in which he will lay out his vision for the next four years. Biden will shed light on his plans to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, build the economy and unify the nation.

The ceremony will be followed by America’s long standing tradition of the ‘Pass in Reviews,’ where the military will reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-chief. President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and Second Gentleman will participate in this event.

Joe Biden is set to receive a Presidential Escort to the White House, which will represent all branches of the American military.

The official ceremony will conclude with a “Parade Across America,” that features communities from across the nation and their performances. The parade will be televised at all the major American networks.

Bonus celebrations

The day will come to an end with a bonus 90-minute prime time programme, “Celebrating America,” hosted by Tom Hanks that will include interactions with Biden and Harris. This would also feature John Legend, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.

Where can you watch it

The inauguration ceremony will be aired at all the major US networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. It can also be streamed live on https://bideninaugural.org/watch/ and Amazon Prime. Washington is 10 hours, 30 minutes ahead of the Indian Standard Time.