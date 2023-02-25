‘It’s complicated’: How Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy forged a wartime partnership

After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, President Joe Biden reflected privately on his long-distance conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He did not know the man well — and might never get to. It was chilling, several people remember him observing grimly, to think that he might be talking with a dead man.

Biden was hardly the only one to assume that Zelenskyy might not survive the Russian onslaught, given the target the Kremlin had put on his back. But the American president was happy to be proved wrong — and surprised to discover, like the rest of the world, that Zelenskyy was more than a former comedian and tougher than anyone imagined.

By the time Biden made a dramatic unannounced visit to wartime Kyiv this week, the two had grown close enough to greet each other with the easy familiarity of old friends. “How are the children?” Biden asked. “It’s amazing to see you,” he added, perhaps still shocked that the Ukrainian president has escaped Russian efforts to kill him. Zelenskyy inquired about Jill Biden. “She’s doing well,” the president replied. “She’s still teaching.”

It has not always been so convivial. The two leaders have been on a remarkable journey together since the invasion one year ago Friday, forging a partnership that is critical to the future of the international order but that at times has been fraught with friction, according to officials in both camps who asked not to be identified. Biden has secured $113 billion in military and other aid to be delivered to Ukraine, but in their telephone calls it has never been enough for Zelenskyy, who presses for more, more, more, faster, faster, faster. It took months for the two to develop a better understanding of each other and smooth over hard feelings.

It is, after all, a relationship of necessity but not of equals, one of mutual interests but disparate priorities. If Zelenskyy is a modern-day Winston Churchill, as admirers often say, then Biden finds himself assigned the role of Franklin D. Roosevelt before Pearl Harbor, mustering the so-called Arsenal of Democracy to arm European allies without drawing the United States directly into a war.

President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Kyiv. (AP/PTI) President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Kyiv. (AP/PTI)

While Biden shares Zelenskyy’s goal of driving out Russian invaders, he worries about provoking President Vladimir Putin into escalating the war beyond Ukraine’s borders or into a nuclear conflict. Biden’s reluctance to provide the most advanced weaponry vexes Zelenskyy, but the Ukrainian has learned how to slowly wear down resistance to eventually get much of what he wants.

“Both are really determined and strong leaders,” said Igor Novikov, a former adviser to Zelenskyy on U.S. affairs. “When their interests align, it’s the best relationship ever. If there are misunderstandings or different points of view, emotions pop up. I classify it as a complicated relationship, not in the bad sense. But it’s complicated.”

Advertisement

The tension is inherent to their different positions and responsibilities. “There’s just a basic structural thing here that has nothing to do with the personalities of Biden or Zelenskyy,” said Michael McFaul, an ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama who is regularly in touch with Ukrainian leaders.

“Zelenskyy is trying to save his country,” McFaul said. “There’s nothing worse than getting the reports at the end of the day about how many people have died. Nobody should be surprised that he wants more all the time. He believes, and I think he’s right, that this is the way this war ends.”

As for the U.S. president, McFaul said, “Biden feels, rightly so, that he’s mobilized the world and he’s mobilized America and the Pentagon has done more than it’s ever done before, and he’s frustrated he doesn’t get more praise for that.”

Advertisement

In Kyiv, Biden was welcomed by Zelenskyy, right, and Olena Zelenska, left, spouse of President Zelenskyy, at Mariinsky Palace. Biden shook Olena’s hand and asked “How are the children?”. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool) In Kyiv, Biden was welcomed by Zelenskyy, right, and Olena Zelenska, left, spouse of President Zelenskyy, at Mariinsky Palace. Biden shook Olena’s hand and asked “How are the children?”. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

On the night of the invasion, Biden and Zelenskyy spoke by telephone. It was a harrowing moment for the young Ukrainian, who was in a capital facing a brutal assault. During his visit to Ukraine this week, Biden recounted their conversation.

“You told me that you could hear the explosions in the background,” Biden recalled. “I’ll never forget that. And the world was about to change. I remember it vividly, because I asked you — I asked you next — I asked you: ‘What is there, Mr. President? What can I do for you? How can I be of help?’ And I don’t know that you remember what you said to me, but you said, and I quote: ‘Gather the leaders of the world. Ask them to support Ukraine.’ ”

“And you said that you didn’t know when we’d be able to speak again,” Biden continued. “That dark night, one year ago, the world was literally, at the time, bracing for the fall of Kyiv — it seems like a lot longer ago than a year, but think back to that year — perhaps even the end of Ukraine.”

Opinion | A conflict that has become a contest of will between Russia and the West

The Biden team assumed that Zelenskyy would either be killed or lead a government in exile. But clad in an olive green sweatshirt, he refused suggestions to leave Kyiv, angry that the Americans doubted Ukraine’s resolve.

Ukrainian officials spread the story that Zelenskyy rebuffed the suggestion with a memorable quote: “I need ammunition, not a ride.” The Biden team considers the story apocryphal, a former administration official said, but was impressed by the mythmaking, which is a common tool of war.

Advertisement

The assumption that Moscow would quickly win influenced a strategic decision by Biden that proved an enduring source of grievance with Zelenskyy. U.S. officials feared sending sophisticated weaponry to Ukraine that might fall into Russian hands, much like in Afghanistan when Biden withdrew troops the previous year. So they were restrained in what they sent.

In what became regular conversations with Biden, however, Zelenskyy relentlessly pushed for more, often skipping lightly over the gratitude for what the Americans had provided and instead presenting a list of what they had not.

Advertisement

Zelenskyy’s approach stemmed from living in a capital under regular bombardment. “In Zelenskyy’s view, the weapons deliveries are appreciated but extremely slow,” Novikov said. “For those delays, we are paying with Ukrainian blood.”

Biden administration officials appreciated the strain Zelenskyy was under.

Advertisement

“If I were in your position, I would be doing the exact same thing,” Biden would tell Zelensky, according to a senior official. In the early weeks of the war, the official said, Zelenskyy would sign off calls with Biden by saying, “This may be the last time I see you.”

But Biden officials privately appealed to Zelenskyy’s team to handle the phone calls differently. The situation improved once Bridget A. Brink, the new U.S. ambassador, arrived last spring. And Biden has often given in to Zelenskyy, eventually agreeing to send HIMARS guided rocket launchers, a Patriot anti-missile battery and M1 Abrams tanks, all of which he initially withheld.

The relationship has grown stronger in recent months. Zelenskyy’s splashy visit to Washington just before Christmas seemed to make an impression on Biden and his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, who calls himself the quartermaster of the Ukraine war and works closely with Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s top adviser. And Biden’s return trip to Kyiv highlighted their solidarity as Zelenskyy thanked him profusely for help that will be “remembered eternally,” while pressing for additional weapons more gently.

“At the beginning, it was a quite rocky relationship and there’s still a certain rockiness but less,” said John Herbst, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who has praised Biden for the aid but argues that it has been way too slow. “To this day, the administration still complains that the Ukrainians are ingrates — and that’s because they refuse to look critically at their own policy.”

Speaking by telephone from Kyiv, Herbst said Biden’s visit went a long way toward cementing the partnership with Zelenskyy — to a point. “I know the Ukrainians loved the visit,” he said. “Him being on the streets of Kyiv struck a real chord and demonstrated the support they wanted to see. But the elite are still asking, where’s the beef?”

Written by Peter Baker and Andrew E. Kramer. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.