Joe Biden says US changing force posture in Europe based on threat

Updated: June 29, 2022 2:38:45 pm
The United States is changing its force posture in Europe based on threats coming from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and other directions, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday during a Nato summit in Madrid.
He confirmed the US will raise the number of destroyers in Spain to six from four and said Washington will send two additional F-35 squadrons to Britain and establish the 5th Army headquarters in Poland.
Biden at NATO announced a new US force posture in Europe:
– permanent HQ for 5th Army Corps in Poland
– rotational brigade in Romania and additional deployments in the Batics
– two f-35 squadrons to UK
– more air defenses for Germany and Italy pic.twitter.com/6N7r8mpTuD
— Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 29, 2022
