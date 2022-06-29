scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

Joe Biden says US changing force posture in Europe based on threat

He confirmed the US will raise the number of destroyers in Spain to six from four.

By: Reuters | Madrid |
Updated: June 29, 2022 2:38:45 pm
US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting at the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain on June 29, 2022. (AP)

The United States is changing its force posture in Europe based on threats coming from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and other directions, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday during a Nato summit in Madrid.

He confirmed the US will raise the number of destroyers in Spain to six from four and said Washington will send two additional F-35 squadrons to Britain and establish the 5th Army headquarters in Poland.

 

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement