India’s stance on sanctions against Russia has been ‘somewhat shaky’, says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden Monday said India’s stance on the West’s reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “somewhat shaky”.

He said that while some members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), like Japan and Australia, have responded to Russia’s aggression strongly, India has been “somewhat shaky” on some of the issues.

Speaking at the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting at the White House, Biden said the Nato and the Quad have presented a united front against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

“[When] Putin began amassing troops along the Ukrainian border, I called for an emergency meeting of Nato in Europe to make the case that we had to be united. The one thing I’m confident — knowing Putin fairly well, as well as i, guess another leader can know one another — is that he was counting on being able to split Nato,” said Biden.

“He never thought Nato would stay resolved, stay totally thoroughly united, and I can assure you — Nato has never been stronger or more united in its entire history than it is today in large part because of Vladimir Putin,” he added.

Speaking about Quad’s reaction, Biden said: “In the Pacific, the Quad is — with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this — but Japan has been extremely strong so is Australia in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression.”

“We presented a united front throughout Nato and the Pacific,” he said.

Since the beginning of the war, India has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine. India has repeatedly asked all stakeholders to resolve differences through dialogue, but has abstained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the United Nations Security Council.