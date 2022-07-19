Joe Biden to announce executive orders on climate: Sources

July 19, 2022 11:11:20 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce new executive orders aimed at tackling the climate crisis on Wednesday during a trip to Somerset, Massachusetts, sources familiar with his plans told Reuters.
The announcement is unlikely to include the declaration of a climate emergency, which would enable the use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems.
U.S. Senate Democrats and environmental groups have been calling for such a declaration in light of news that Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was not ready to support key climate provisions in Congress.
A White House official said on Tuesday that Biden has made clear that if the Senate did not act, he will. “We are considering all options and no decision has been made,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
Strong lessons from Lanka crisis, says govt, brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
ED summons Sanjay Raut again
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
Sundar dazzles on County debut with 4 for 69
Pune sees rise in dengue, 50 cases confirmed in 2 weeks
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute
Gajar halwa, til gud and more – city’s firm’s ice creams set to melt Middle East
Pune: Discharge from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river stopped
8 rallies for Agnipath scheme to be held from August
Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage
Bihar: Result delay affects hundreds of students as corruption taint cripples top offices in Magadh University