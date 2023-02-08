Joe Biden State of the Union Address, Live Updates: Biden to deliver reassurance; Sarah Huckabee Sanders to offer GOP rebuttal

US President Joe Biden will deliver the 2023 State of the Union address early on Wednesday (Indian time), in which he is expected to deliver reassurance on the nation’s condition. Biden’s second such address comes at a time of conflict at home and abroad, predominantly the war in Ukraine and the growing tensions with China.
Biden is expected to use his speech before Congress to highlight his efforts to create jobs, fight inflation and improve the nation’s infrastructure. The president, who’s expected to announce in the next few months that he’ll seek reelection, faces a tough political environment and a divided Congress. The parents of Tyre Nichols, who was severely beaten by police officers in Memphis and later died, are among those expected to be in the audience, as per an AP report.
Meanwhile, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who had previously served as the White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, is set to return to the national stage when she delivers the GOP response to the President’s address. “I am excited for the nation to hear from Governor Sanders on Tuesday and witness a sharp contrast with this exhausted and failing administration,” Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement announcing Sanders’ selection last week.
In his first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, Biden is expected to explain how he is trying to reshape the post-pandemic economy, highlight massive infrastructure and inflation bills passed in 2022, and stress that a bitterly-divided Congress can still make laws in the year ahead, reports Reuters.
“I want to talk to the American people and let them know the state of affairs … what I’m looking forward to working on from this point on, what we’ve done,” Biden told reporters on Monday after returning from presidential retreat Camp David, where he spent the weekend working on the prime-time speech.
Biden’s public approval rating edged one percentage point higher to 41% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Sunday. That is close to the lowest level of his presidency, with 65% of Americans saying they believe the country is on the wrong track, compared to 58% a year earlier.
In the speech, Biden will hail the resilience and strength of the US economy, which saw unemployment drop to a nearly 54-year low in January, while pledging continued efforts to lower inflation and protect Social Security and other benefits. Read Full Report
State of the Union: How did the tradition originate?
According to a historical note on the website of the House of Representatives, the formal basis of the State of the Union Address lies in the US Constitution. According to Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the Constitution, the President “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient”.
President George Washington delivered the first of these messages in 1790. From then up to 1946, the address was formally known as the Annual Message. Thereafter, until 1946, it was informally called the “state of the Union” message/address. From President Harry S Truman’s message to Congress on January 6, 1947, it has been officially known as the State of the Union Address.
What does the address contain?
Annual Messages by earlier Presidents included agency budget requests and general reports on the health of the US economy. Subsequently, as Congress required more in-depth reports on these aspects, separate from the Annual Message, the Budget Message was instituted by a 1921 law, and the Economic Report by an Act of 1946.
The practice of speaking to Congress in person was revived by Woodrow Wilson in 1913, after a gap of 113 years. Ever since, SOTU has served as a platform for the President to rally support for his agenda.
The setting for Biden’s speech will look markedly different from a year ago, when it was Democratic stalwart Nancy Pelosi seated behind him as House speaker. She’s been replaced by Republican Kevin McCarthy, and it’s unclear what kind of reception restive Republicans in the chamber will give the Democratic president.McCarthy on Monday vowed to be “respectful” during the address and in turn asked Biden to refrain from using the phrase “extreme MAGA Republicans,” which the president deployed on the campaign trail in 2022.
With COVID-19 restrictions now lifted, the White House and legislators from both parties invited guests designed to drive home political messages with their presence in the House chamber. The parents of Tyre Nichols, who was severely beaten by police officers in Memphis and later died, are among those expected to be seated with first lady Jill Biden. Other Biden guests include the rock star/humanitarian Bono and the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month's Monterey Park, California, shooting.
His speech before a politically divided Congress comes as the nation struggles to make sense of confounding cross-currents at home and abroad — economic uncertainty, a wearying war in Ukraine, growing tensions with China among them — and warily sizes up Biden’s fitness for a likely reelection bid.
The president will stand at the House rostrum at a time when just a quarter of U.S. adults say things in the country are headed in the right direction, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About three-quarters say things are on the wrong track. And a majority of Democrats don’t want Biden to seek another term. He will confront those sentiments head on, aides say, while at the same time trying to avoid sounding insensitive to Americans’ concerns. Read Full Report