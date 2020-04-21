Joe Biden says would pick Michelle Obama as US Vice President ‘in a heartbeat’

Former Vice-President Joe Biden, wife Jill Biden, former first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia Obama at former President Barack Obama’s farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, in 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Former Vice-President Joe Biden, wife Jill Biden, former first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia Obama at former President Barack Obama’s farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, in 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Democratic presidential nominee in the US, Joe Biden, Monday revealed in an interview that he would love to have former first lady Michelle Obama as his running mate, but added he is not sure if she would be interested in the position.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat. She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” Biden was quoted as saying by KDKA.

Biden further added that as much as he wants Michelle as his running mate, he is not sure if “she has any desire to live near the White House again”.

Biden said that it is still early in the process of selecting a vice president. He committed to choosing a woman but did not commit to choosing a woman of colour.

Joe Biden’s next big decision is choosing a vice president. Biden, a former vice president himself, has told donors this week that his team has discussed naming a choice well ahead of the Democratic convention in August, AP reported.

Biden has offered plenty of hints. He said he can easily name 12 to 15 women who meet his criteria, but would likely seriously consider anywhere from six to 11 candidates.

Besides California Senator Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Whitmer, other women who have been part of the speculation are Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

