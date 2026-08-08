Hunter Biden reveals new details of Joe Biden’s ‘painful cancer’ battle

Joe Biden disclosed his prostate cancer diagnosis in May last year, less than four months after leaving the White House.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readAug 8, 2026 10:14 PM IST
joe biden, joe biden cancer, prostate cancer,Joe Biden is set to publish a memoir titled ‘Promise Me, America’ after the US midterm elections. (Reuters file photo)
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Former US President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has spread to his bones and is causing him significant pain, his son Hunter Biden said.

Hunter, who was speaking in a BBC interview broadcast, became emotional while discussing his father’s health and described the situation as difficult for the family. He said the cancer had “spread, metastasised into his bones and further” and that the condition was “very painful and very debilitating in many respects.”

Biden, 83, was the oldest person to serve as US president. His age and health became major issues during his four years in office, particularly after he ended his 2024 re-election campaign following a widely criticised debate performance against Donald Trump, who went on to succeed him as president.

Joe Biden cancer diagnosis

Biden disclosed his prostate cancer diagnosis in May last year, less than four months after leaving the White House.

Hunter said the diagnosis had been particularly difficult for the family. He said he wished his father would complain more about his condition, adding that Biden continues to remain publicly engaged despite his health problems.

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“He’s still doing his thing,” Hunter said, describing his father as someone who continues to speak about issues that matter to him. He added that Biden “so believes in this country.”

Biden and his former White House advisers have also faced criticism over allegations that the extent of his health difficulties was not fully disclosed during his presidency.

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Hunter further said it was “really sad to watch” and indicated that the illness had taken a physical toll on the former president.

The former president is also set to publish a memoir titled ‘Promise Me, America’ after the US midterm elections.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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