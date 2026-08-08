Hunter Biden reveals new details of Joe Biden’s ‘painful cancer’ battle

Joe Biden is set to publish a memoir titled ‘Promise Me, America’ after the US midterm elections. (Reuters file photo)

Former US President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has spread to his bones and is causing him significant pain, his son Hunter Biden said.

Hunter, who was speaking in a BBC interview broadcast, became emotional while discussing his father’s health and described the situation as difficult for the family. He said the cancer had “spread, metastasised into his bones and further” and that the condition was “very painful and very debilitating in many respects.”

Biden, 83, was the oldest person to serve as US president. His age and health became major issues during his four years in office, particularly after he ended his 2024 re-election campaign following a widely criticised debate performance against Donald Trump, who went on to succeed him as president.