‘I don’t trust anybody’: Joe Biden on being asked if he believes Taliban

US President Joe Biden on Sunday said he doesn’t trust anybody when asked if he believes the Taliban or not. “I don’t trust anybody, including you, I love you but there is not a lot of people I trust,” he told a reporter.

Addressing the nation from White House on the future of action of Taliban, Biden said, “The Taliban has to make a fundamental decision. Is the Taliban going to attempt to be able to unite and provide for the people of Afghanistan which no one group has ever done for hundreds of years. And if it does, it’s going to need everything from additional help in terms of economic assistance, trade and whole wages.”

“They’re seeking legitimacy to determine whether or not they will be recognised by other countries. They have told other countries and us that no one is move our diplomatic presence completely,” he added.

The US president also said it is to be seen if Taliban stands by what it says. “All this is talk now. So far, the Taliban has not taken action against US forces. So far, they have by and large followed through what they said in terms of allowing Americans to pass through. We’ll see whether or not what they say turns out to be true.”

Defending his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, Biden said, “At the end of the day if we didn’t leave Afghanistan now when do we leave? another 10 years? another 5 years? I’m not about to send your son or your daughter to fight in Afghanistan.”

Biden further added that history is going to record that this (withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan) as the logical, and rational decision.