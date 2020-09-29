Joe Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Labour MP Chris Bryant

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he puts on his face mask after speaking to media in Wilmington, Delaware, Friday Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by a Labour Party member of the UK Parliament and British lawmaker Chris Bryant.

Extending his nomination for Biden, Bryant told the Evening Standard newspaper: “When others have resorted to violent solutions, he has argued that the best force is the force of argument.

“Because guns can stop a heart but well-placed words can change many hearts, and many hearts can change a world.”

Biden has now joined President Donald Trump on the list of nominees. The nomination comes just ahead of Biden and Trump going head-to-head in the first general election debate.

Last year, Trump said he deserved to be awarded the Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but he complained he probably would never get the honour. Former President Barack Obama, a nemesis of Trump, won the prize in 2009 just months into his first term in office.

Nominations for this year’s award closed on January 31 and the winner will be announced on October 9 in Oslo.

