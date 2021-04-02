Joe Biden mentions Holi in address to faith leaders

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Joe Biden has mentioned the festival of colours during his virtual address to the faith and community leaders from across the nation ahead of the Easter celebrations.

Biden said he and the First Lady Jill Biden were looking forward to their Easter celebration.

“Because we’ve had the great honour of being vaccinated, we may be able to get together with some of them (family members) this Easter,” Biden said on Thursday.

“And — but Passover began last week. The Hindu holiday of Holi was last week. Ramadan is right around the corner,” Biden said.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris sent greetings on the occasion of Holi. This was for the first time that an American vice president sent Holi greetings.

Biden said it was not only a time of reverence and celebration, but also one of the most important opportunities of the year to connect with their congregations and communities.

“All of the great confessional faiths have the same notion about the value of human beings and the value in that we’re made in the image of God and that’s why all of you gotten involved in the way you have. No one is not important, everyone is important,” he said.

Biden urged faith and community leaders to get the word that the vaccines are safe.

“I promise you they’re safe. That’s why I’ve made sure to get one on television so people can see the president of the United States. Why would I take a vaccine that I thought wasn’t safe?” he asked.

“What I’m worried about now (are) what the scientists are telling me, people are getting too cavalier with travelling a great deal, gathering in larger crowds and people aren’t wearing their masks. Aren’t on social distancing. Aren’t washing their hands. And you’ve seen this spike,” he said.

“I think this is the Godly thing to do. Protect your brother and sister,” Biden said.