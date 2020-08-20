Biden to accept presidential nomination: What to expect on Day 4 of DNC

In the finale of the four-day Democratic National Convention Thursday, former US Vice-President Joe Biden will take centre stage as he formally accepts the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. After two failed presidential bids in his career spanning over 36 years, tonight will mark a major milestone for Biden.

During the fourth and final leg of the convention, Biden will get his chance to respond to the unsparing attack launched by US President Donald Trump since the event first began on August 17. Biden, who will speak live from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, is also expected to address the Trump administration’s mismanagement of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the economic devastation it caused, as well as the nationwide protests against racism.

Meanwhile, President Trump is set to campaign in Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Ever since the Democratic Party’s National Convention began four days ago, Trump has been rallying in four key battleground states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Arizona, Al Jazeera reported.

Democratic National Convention, Day 3 takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Themed ‘America’s Promise’, some of Biden’s former rival presidential candidates from the Democratic Party, including former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg will also be making appearances.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who spearheaded the state’s strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, will be addressing the American voters watching the event virtually. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who Biden had earlier considered as a potential running mate, will also be speaking at the convention, BBC reported.

Also read: Kamala Harris outlines her vision for America, slams Donald Trump in VP acceptance speech

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Duckworth, who was the first openly-gay woman elected to Congress, is also expected to endorse Biden at the event. Duckworth is an army veteran, who lost both her legs from injuries sustained while she was serving in Iraq. She was also amongst the Vice Presidential candidates being considered to lead alongside Biden.

Biden’s family members are likely to speak before he officially accepts the party’s nomination, the New York Times reported. This comes two days after his wife, Jill Biden, delivered a speech on the second night of the convention.

Obama’s full speech at DNC: ‘Don’t let them take away your democracy’

The evening will include performances by Grammy award-winning artist John Legend, hip hop star Common and American country pop band The Chicks.

Here is Thursday’s lineup of speakers:

Senator Cory Booker

Governor Gavin Newsom

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Senator Tammy Baldwin

Senator Tammy Duckworth

Senator Chris Coons

The Biden family

Former Vice President Joe Biden

The 2020 Democratic National Convention was held virtually, with millions of people across the world tuning in to watch. The convention will be streamed live on the Democratic National Convention website, and will also be available to watch on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd