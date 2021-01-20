Live Updates: On eve of inauguration, Joe Biden pays tribute to victims of Covid-19

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff to participate in a Covid-19 memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo: Evan Vucci)

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday led a national mourning ceremony in Washington to pay tribute to those who had died of the novel coronavirus. There were 400 lights lit at Lincoln Memorial to mark the 400,000 people who had succumbed to the virus in the country.

“It’s hard sometimes to remember. But that’s how we heal. It’s important to do that as a nation. That’s why we’re here today. Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all whom we lost,” Biden said.

Biden, 78, will take oath as the 46th president of the United States tonight.

In his farewell address to the nation Tuesday, Donald Trump extended his wishes to the Biden administration. “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump said.

“I did not seek the easiest course… By far, it was actually the most difficult. I did not seek the path that would get the least criticism. I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices, because that’s what you elected me to do. Your needs were my first and last unyielding focus,” he added. Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

Weeks after the Capitol Hill siege, there are extraordinary levels of security in place for the inauguration ceremony that is expected to begin at 8.30 pm IST. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take oath of office, following which Biden will deliver his inaugural speech laying down the vision of his administration. Here’s how the event will unfold