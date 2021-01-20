scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win
Live now

Live Updates: On eve of inauguration, Joe Biden pays tribute to victims of Covid-19

Joe Biden will take oath as the 46th president of the United States tonight. Weeks after the Capitol Hill siege, there are extraordinary levels of security in place for the inauguration ceremony.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2021 8:37:32 am
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff to participate in a Covid-19 memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo: Evan Vucci)

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday led a national mourning ceremony in Washington to pay tribute to those who had died of the novel coronavirus. There were 400 lights lit at Lincoln Memorial to mark the 400,000 people who had succumbed to the virus in the country.

“It’s hard sometimes to remember. But that’s how we heal. It’s important to do that as a nation. That’s why we’re here today. Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all whom we lost,” Biden said.

Biden, 78, will take oath as the 46th president of the United States tonight.

In his farewell address to the nation Tuesday, Donald Trump extended his wishes to the Biden administration. “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump said.

“I did not seek the easiest course… By far, it was actually the most difficult. I did not seek the path that would get the least criticism. I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices, because that’s what you elected me to do. Your needs were my first and last unyielding focus,” he added. Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

Weeks after the Capitol Hill siege, there are extraordinary levels of security in place for the inauguration ceremony that is expected to begin at 8.30 pm IST. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take oath of office, following which Biden will deliver his inaugural speech laying down the vision of his administration. Here’s how the event will unfold

Live Blog

Live Updates: Joe Biden takes oath today; President-elect leads national mourning ceremony for Covid-19 victims; Donald Trump delivers farewell address; and more. Follow live updates and news below

08:35 (IST)20 Jan 2021
'Let us remember who we lost': Joe Biden pays tribute to victims of Covid-19

Joe Biden will take oath as the 46th President of the United States tonight. He landed in Washington on Tuesday, and led a national service at Lincoln Memorial to pay tribute to the victims of Covid-19. A staggering 400,000 Americans have died of the disease so far. Speaking at the ceremony, Biden said, "It’s hard sometimes to remember. But that’s how we heal. It’s important to do that as a nation. That’s why we’re here today. Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all whom we lost."

Final preparations are made ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo: Carolyn Kaster)

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris inauguration ceremony

Due to the pandemic, Wednesday's celebrations have been dialled down. The event, which is expected to begin at around 8.30 am IST, will feature a first ever live stream for "young Americans".

After the live stream, Biden and Harris will oath of office, following which the newly-elected President will deliver his inaugural address. Biden will lay out the vision for his administration over the next four years. He will elaborate on his plans to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, strengthen the economy and unify the nation.

The ceremony will be followed by America’s long standing tradition of the ‘Pass in Reviews,’ where the military will reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-chief. President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and Second Gentleman will participate in this event.

Joe Biden is set to receive a Presidential Escort to the White House, which will represent all branches of the American military.

The official ceremony will conclude with a “Parade Across America,” that features communities from across the nation and their performances. The parade will be televised at all the major American networks.

Bonus celebrations

The day will come to an end with a bonus 90-minute prime time programme, “Celebrating America,” hosted by Tom Hanks that will include interactions with Biden and Harris. This would also feature John Legend, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.

How you can watch Joe Biden inauguration ceremony

The inauguration ceremony will be aired at all the major US networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. It can also be streamed live on https://bideninaugural.org/watch/ and Amazon Prime.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.