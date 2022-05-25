Joe Biden to issue policing order on George Floyd death anniversary

President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order on Wednesday directing federal agencies to revise use-of-force policies as the United States marks the two-year anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd, The Washington Post and other US media reported.

The order, which The Washington Post said Biden would sign on Wednesday, will create a national registry of officers fired for misconduct and use grants to encourage state and local police to tighten restrictions on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Also Read | US: 18 children and a teacher killed in massacre at Texas elementary school

Floyd, a Black man suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, was killed when Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck as three other officers looked on. The incident triggered a wave of protests over racial injustice.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison last year after his conviction on murder charges. One of the three officers pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, incident.

The White House has scheduled a signing ceremony at 4 p.m. on Wednesday (2000 GMT) at which Biden will be joined by members of Floyd’s family, civil rights advocates and law enforcement officials, the Washington Post reported, citing two people briefed on the announcement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.