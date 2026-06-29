Biden brands Donald Trump a ‘loser’, accuses him of corruption and incompetence

Former US president Joe Biden launched an attack on Donald Trump, calling him “a loser” and accusing the President of corruption, incompetence and putting personal vanity ahead of the country’s interests during a speech to Maryland Democrats on Saturday.

Speaking at the Maryland Democratic Party’s annual gala in Hanover, Biden urged party workers to step-up efforts ahead of the November midterm elections, which Democrats hope will help them regain control of Congress.

During his 10-minute keynote address, the 83-year-old former president mocked a series of Trump’s projects in Washington, DC, including the demolition of the White House’s East Wing to build a ballroom, efforts to rename the John F Kennedy Center, plans for a triumphal arch, and a costly renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool that was later hit by an algae bloom.