Biden brands Donald Trump a ‘loser’, accuses him of corruption and incompetence

Former US president Joe Biden launched an attack on Donald Trump, calling him “a loser” and accusing the President of corruption, incompetence and putting personal vanity ahead of the country’s interests during a speech to Maryland Democrats on Saturday.
Speaking at the Maryland Democratic Party’s annual gala in Hanover, Biden urged party workers to step-up efforts ahead of the November midterm elections, which Democrats hope will help them regain control of Congress.
During his 10-minute keynote address, the 83-year-old former president mocked a series of Trump’s projects in Washington, DC, including the demolition of the White House’s East Wing to build a ballroom, efforts to rename the John F Kennedy Center, plans for a triumphal arch, and a costly renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool that was later hit by an algae bloom.
“It’s not just his vanity projects,” Biden said, arguing that they reflected a broader pattern of mismanagement. “What a loser,” he remarked after listing the projects, drawing applause from the audience.
Biden also alleged that the Trump administration had engaged in unprecedented corruption, pointing to a no-bid federal contract awarded to a donor with ties to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club as part of the Reflecting Pool renovation.
“It’s the corruption – the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption….Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration,” Biden said in his speech.
Biden also criticised Trump’s handling of foreign policy, accusing him of weakening America’s global standing and damaging the NATO alliance. He questioned Trump’s approach towards Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
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“He’s diminished our standing in the world more than any president in history has,” Biden said.
Saturday’s speech came exactly two years after Biden’s criticised debate against Trump in June 2024, which eventually led him to withdraw from the presidential race. Trump later returned to the White House after defeating then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections.
Former First Lady Jill Biden recently released her memoir, ‘View from the East Wing’, while son Hunter Biden has gained attention through social media posts discussing politics, addiction recovery and mental health, according to the news agency The Guardian.
Ahead of the event, Biden issued a statement praising Democratic volunteers and grassroots organisers, saying democracy depends on citizens willing to “knock on doors, make phone calls and put in the time nobody sees but everyone benefits from.”
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