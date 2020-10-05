Joe Biden tests negative again for coronavirus

scorecardresearch
Biden, who shared a debate stage with President Donald Trump last Tuesday in Cleveland, also had tested negative in two tests on Friday, the day Trump disclosed his coronavirus infection.

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: October 5, 2020 7:31:14 am
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to member of the media as he leaves St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday. Source: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative again for COVID-19 on Sunday in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, his campaign said, according to a press pool report.

The campaign gave no other details when asked about the frequency of Biden’s recent testing, according to the pool report.

