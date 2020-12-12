Joe Biden considering New York governor Andrew Cuomo for Attorney General

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, speaks during a news conference in New York, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Governor Cuomo said New York City public and private schools in viral hot spots must close Tuesday, and he threatened to shut religious institutions if members dont follow rules about masks and social distancing.

President-elect Joe Biden is considering New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to be his attorney general, a person familiar with the matter said Friday night.

Cuomo, a former attorney general of New York State, joins a small list of other candidates who Biden is weighing, including Alabama Senator Doug Jones, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

If Cuomo were selected and confirmed, it would be his second stint in a presidential cabinet, after serving as Housing and Urban Development secretary during the Clinton administration.

The Associated Press first reported that Biden is considering Cuomo.

If nominated, Cuomo would face a difficult path to confirmation with opponents likely on both sides of the aisle.

Cuomo has been governor of New York since 2011 and has signed into law same-sex marriage, a $15 minimum wage and restrictions on guns. But he has enemies on the left, who say he’s been insufficiently progressive.

He drew national attention this year for his televised daily briefings on New York’s handling of the nation’s worst coronavirus outbreak. Critics pin responsibility on Cuomo for mishandling the state’s response and for creating unnecessary obstacles in New York City because of his strained relationship with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

By contrast, Jones, who lost his re-election race in November, would likely draw bipartisan support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.