Joe Biden bets his $1.9T Covid-19 relief package can help cure America

US President Joe Biden said he was going to get the government out of the business of battling on Twitter and back in the business of delivering for the American people. (Source: Twitter/@JoeBiden)

President Joe Biden wants America to know that he’s from the government and he’s here to help.

That sentiment became a well-worn punchline under Ronald Reagan and shaped the politics of both parties for four decades. Democrat Bill Clinton declared the era of big government over in the 1990s, Barack Obama largely kept his party in the same lane and Republican Donald Trump campaigned on the premise that Washington was full of morons, outplayed by the Chinese and others.

But Biden is now staking his presidency on the idea that the government can use his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan not only to stop a pandemic and jobs crisis but also to catapult the country forward to tackle deep issues of poverty, inequality and more. The massive bill could be approved by Congress as early as Tuesday.

“When I was elected, I said we were going to get the government out of the business of battling on Twitter and back in the business of delivering for the American people,” Biden said after the huge Bill passed the Senate on Saturday.

Taken together, provisions in the 628-page Bill add up to one of the largest enhancements to the social safety net in decades, pushing the country into uncharted territory.

Besides stopping the pandemic and jumpstarting hiring, money in the rescue package, now awaiting final approval in the House, is supposed to start fixing income inequality, halve child poverty, feed the hungry, save pensions, sustain public transit, let schools reopen with confidence and help repair state and local government finances. And Biden is betting that the government can do all of this with the speed of a nation mobilising for war without touching a tripwire of inflation.

“People have lost faith that the government can do good for them,” says Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who spoke daily with Biden while ushering the Bill through the Senate last weekend. He added, “Now, as vaccines become more available and other changes take place, people are going to see that the government actually is making their lives better, which is how Americans used to think of it. Republicans say Americans have plenty of reason to be sceptical, calling the American Rescue Plan excessive and wasteful. They warn the sweeping package will run up the national debt to precarious new heights after $4 trillion in aid has already been provided.”

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell argues against the package as missing the moment, too big at a time when the virus is showing signs of easing and the economy is poised to come “roaring” back. “Instead of working across the aisle toward unity, as Biden has promised, Democrats are ramming through what they call the most progressive domestic legislation in a generation,” quoting the White House chief of staff.

“They explained their intent very clearly: to exploit this crisis as a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” McConnell says. This is the first Covid-19 Bill that had zero support from Republicans in the House or Senate.

Biden’s bet, more than others in modern politics and economics, is full of questions. Can the federal money push economic growth above 6% for the first time since Reagan in 1984? Will the 9.5 million lost jobs quickly return? Will inflation surge? Will the national debt spook voters in next year’s midterm elections? Biden has placed the biggest of markers on the theories of the 20th Century British economist John Maynard Keynes that the government can stimulate a dormant economy back to health.

Sweeping in scope, Biden’s plan largely relies on existing healthcare and tax credits, rather than new programmes, but it expands that standard fare in ambitious new ways that are designed to reach more people who are suffering in an unprecedented time.

“We haven’t done this before,” said Syracuse University economics professor Len Burman, a co-founder of the Tax Policy Center. “If it actually does work the way it does in theory and the economy is back at full employment in a year, that would be amazing. It would save a lot of hardship and suffering,” he added.

But Burman also has misgivings about the design of Biden’s package because it distributes direct payments and other benefits to almost every household in the United States, rather than directing the money to the poor and to businesses and organizations most damaged by the pandemic and ensuing shutdowns.

Final passage of the bill is expected this week as expanded unemployment benefits are set to expire mid-March. But Biden’s signing celebration will just be the start. His administration will have to show that the funds can be spent effectively and efficiently, helping those in need while giving the broader public enough confidence to awaken growth through hiring and spending.