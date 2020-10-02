scorecardresearch
Friday, October 02, 2020
US presidential election: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trumps infection was announced.

By: AP | Washington Dc | Updated: October 2, 2020 10:35:33 pm
joe biden, joe biden coronavirus negative, joe biden news, us presidential elections, donald trump, donald trump news, donald trump covid positiveDemocratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill Biden after his speech during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trumps infection was announced.

Dr Kevin OConnor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It’s still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day.

Biden in a social media post thanked his supporters for messages of concern. He added, “I hope this serves as a reminder wear a mask keep social distance and wash your hands.”

