Hyrox athlete who soiled herself during race in China forfeits win, steps away from sport

Australian fitness competitor Joanna Wietrzyk, who sparked widespread outrage by finishing and winning a Hyrox event in China while visibly soiling herself, has apologised and forfeited her title. Posting on Instagram, world record-holder Joanna Wietrzyk expressed deep regret for her actions during the recent race in Beijing, directing her apology to Chinese spectators, event organizers, and fellow athletes.

Wietrzyk faced intense online backlash after footage circulated showing her completing demanding workouts-and using shared competition equipment-despite having fecal matter running down her legs. Following the incident, other athletes complained that the track was contaminated and that some of them even slipped on the faeces.

What enraged fans further was Wietrzyk’s message after the incident: “A win is a win”, with a photo of her at the hospital.

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In her statement on Thursday, Wietrzyk acknowledged that she made the wrong call by pushing through the course. “Looking back, I regret the decision to not have stepped off the track. I recognise that I should have made a different choice. I take responsibility for my decision to continue and am deeply sorry for the discomfort and disruption it caused,” Wietrzyk wrote.

She added that she felt healthy prior to the start, but noted the experience reminded her that “there is more to life than racing”. As a result, she has retroactively pulled herself out of the race and forfeited all her points earned during the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Wietrzyk (@joannawietrzyk)

Hyrox admits oversight and updates regulations

The scandal also prompted a swift response from Hyrox leadership.

The fitness racing brand-founded in Germany in 2017-features a grueling format where participants alternate 1-kilometre runs with high-intensity station workouts, including sandbag lunges, rowing, sled pushes, and medicine ball throws using communal gear.

Hyrox co-founder Moritz Fürste took to Instagram to issue a formal apology on behalf of the organisation, admitting the team failed to handle the situation in real time. “Hyrox made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race. In the end it is my job to foresee these potential incidents – and I did not,” Fürste stated.

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Prior to the Beijing race, Hyrox guidelines penalised participants for minor offences like littering, spitting, or clearing noses on the floor, but lacked clear protocols regarding severe bodily fluid contamination. Fürste confirmed that immediate rule and procedure changes have been implemented across all global events to ensure similar incidents do not occur again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Fuerste (@mofuerste)

Joanna Wietrzyk steps away from Hyrox

Wietrzyk thanked supporters who reached out during the controversy and stated she will step away from the sport temporarily to focus on her health and family.

“I know my actions had an impact beyond myself, and I am genuinely sorry to everyone who was affected. I am learning from this experience and will carry those lessons with me, including remembering that there is more to life than racing and knowing when it is right to step away. On reflection, I have decided to retroactively withdraw from the race and forfeit the points I earned,” she said.

“Thank you to those standing by me, both as an athlete and as a person, during this time, and to everyone who has reached out with kindness and support. It means more to me than I can properly express right now. I will be taking some time to recover, reflect and look after myself and my family away from the noise,” she said.