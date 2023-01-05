scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye

First Lady Jill Biden will undergo the outpatient procedure next Wednesday, January 11.

First lady Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening. (AP, file)
Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.

The first lady will undergo the outpatient procedure next Wednesday, January 11, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, said Dr Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, in a memo released by the White House.

Doctors recommended that the lesion be removed from Jill Biden, 71, during what was described as a “common outpatient procedure,” and that it be examined “in an abundance of caution,” O’Connor wrote.

An update will be provided afterward, O’Connor said.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 07:18 IST
