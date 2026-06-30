JetBlue plane reports hitting drone during landing at New York airport

The aircraft was just north of Sea Bright, roughly 10 to 12 miles from JFK, at the time of the suspected strike, according to Flightradar24 data.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 30, 2026 10:53 AM IST First published on: Jun 30, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
JetBlue AirwaysA JetBlue Airways passenger jet reported hitting a drone. (File Photo)

A JetBlue Airways passenger jet reported striking a drone on Monday while preparing to land at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, US. The same day, a helicopter pilot reported nearly colliding with a model airplane nearby, the Federal Aviation Administration was quoted as saying by CNN.

The pilot aboard JetBlue Flight 948 reported the strike at approximately 3,000 feet while on final approach around 7:15 a.m. local time on Monday, the FAA told CNN.

“We are clear to land, 13 left,” the pilot told the tower, in audio recorded by ATC.com. “Just quickly, I couldn’t talk to approach, but we collided with a drone back there in the turn.”

“You said you collided?” the controller asked.

“Yep, it hit us right, right above the cockpit,” the pilot confirmed.

The Airbus A321, arriving from Las Vegas, landed safely minutes later at 7:21 a.m. The aircraft was just north of Sea Bright, roughly 10 to 12 miles from JFK, at the time of the suspected strike, according to Flightradar24 data.

JetBlue confirmed the flight landed without further incident. “Customers deplaned normally and the plane was removed from service for a post-flight inspection, which found no damage or evidence of a collision,” the airline said. “Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will assist with any relevant investigations.”

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The FAA is investigating. If confirmed, it could be one of the first known collisions between a drone and a US commercial passenger plane.

Helicopter’s near miss with model plane

Later on Monday, a helicopter pilot flying from JFK to Manhattan reported a separate close call, this time with a model airplane. The FAA told CNN the two incidents are not related.

“Almost ran into a giant RC airplane over at Floyd Bennett,” the pilot of the Bell 407 helicopter told the tower, according to an ATC.com recording. “It was just like an RC, one of the remote-controlled airplanes. A big one at 500 feet.”

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Floyd Bennett Field, a retired naval air station in Brooklyn, is largely operated by the National Park Service and includes a runway used by model airplane hobbyists. Flight tracking data showed the helicopter was at roughly 300 feet when it crossed the area. The FAA alerted local authorities about the report.

Drones have struck other aircraft before. In January 2025, a civilian drone struck a CL-415 “Super Scooper” battling the Los Angeles wildfires, punching a hole in the wing and forcing the aircraft out of service, leading federal authorities to prosecute the drone operator. Some other suspected strikes have later turned out to be bird strikes or mechanical issues.

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Drones are prohibited from flying near airports, but the FAA receives about 100 sighting reports a month. Last week, a United Airlines pilot reported nearly colliding with a drone while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Unauthorised drone operators face stiff fines and criminal charges, including possible jail time, the FAA said. Drone flights are also restricted around emergency operations, jails, wildfires and major gatherings, including the ongoing World Cup. Law enforcement seized 500 drones found in restricted airspace across the tournament’s 11 host cities, the FBI announced Monday.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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