French Catholic nun assaulted in Jerusalem, video sparks outrage, Israeli police arrests the attacker

Visuals of an attack on a French Catholic nun in Jerusalem have drawn widespread condemnation and renewed concerns over the safety of religious minorities in the contested city.

A video clip showed a man running up behind the nun as she walked down a street before pushing her over with force. The nun’s head was close to hitting her head on a block of stone. The attacker initially walked away but returned to kick the victim as she lay on the ground, and stopped when a passerby intervened.

The BBC reported that the attacker was wearing a Jewish kippah and tzitzit. Israel’s foreign ministry denounced the attack as a “shameful act”.