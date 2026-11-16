Jensen Huang eyes Nvidia return as ally plans ‘war room’: Report

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Jensen Huang, who stepped down as Nvidia CEO after a scandal over affair with alleged Chinese spy, is discussing a possible return as chief executive with close confidants, Financial Times reported.
His potential comeback is also drawing support from a group of Silicon Valley executives, with one Huang ally telling the outlet that they are assembling a “war room” to lobby Nvidia’s board to bring the chip magnate back.
“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” one Huang ally told FT.
However, some of Huang’s allies remain concerned about how he could overcome the reputational damage he has suffered amid reports of his three extramarital affairs.
“Having an affair with a subordinate is a fireable offense,” one ally said, according to the report.
A website dedicated to the campaign to “bring Jensen back” has also attracted over 150,000 signatures. Signatories include prominent technology executives, including SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and YouTube co-founder Steve Chen.
Musk backs petition seeking Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO
Musk called for the return of Huang to Nvidia days after the giant chipmaker’s chief stepped down following fallout over his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
Musk said he had signed a petition for Huang’s reinstatement a day after his resignation.
“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen, and I’m signing it too,” Musk said in response to a social media post calling for reinstating Jensen.
While Huang has stepped down as Nvidia’s executive, the FBI is probing the alleged Chinese link of his girlfriend, Alice Huang.
The petition, titled “Thirty-three years deserve an answer”, said, “We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process.”
In response to another post suggesting that Musk hire the former Nvidia CEO, the Tesla CEO replied: “That would be an honor.”
Last month, The New York Times reported that Jensen had a relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, who the US authorities investigated and concluded to be a Chinese intelligence asset.