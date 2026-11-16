Jensen Huang eyes Nvidia return as ally plans ‘war room’: Report

Jensen Huang, who stepped down as Nvidia CEO after a scandal over affair with alleged Chinese spy, is discussing a possible return as chief executive with close confidants, Financial Times reported.

His potential comeback is also drawing support from a group of Silicon Valley executives, with one Huang ally telling the outlet that they are assembling a “war room” to lobby Nvidia’s board to bring the chip magnate back.

“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” one Huang ally told FT.

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However, some of Huang’s allies remain concerned about how he could overcome the reputational damage he has suffered amid reports of his three extramarital affairs.