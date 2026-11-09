Jensen Huang, the billionaire cofounder and CEO of chip giant Nvidia, couldn’t “imagine a more perfect life”.

The man known for his signature black jacket and semiconductor technology that powers the artificial intelligence juggernaut was speaking to TIME Magazine in 2025. He was their Person Of The Year.

Huang said he was grateful for “his happy marriage, his adult children, and his two dogs”.

“I have a simple life, and I love that,” he said as the interview came to a close. Huang left to spend his weekend with his wife of 40 years, Lori Huang.

All that came crashing down on Sunday, November 9 (India time).

In a companywide email, Huang said he owed an apology. “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry”.

News soon broke that Huang was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang, who worked for a Singaporean data centre company, according to US intelligence. Nvidia also separately announced it was launching a probe into whether Jensen was the target of foreign spying.

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“To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust,” Jensen Huang continued in the letter, directly addressing his wife and family.

Who is Lori Huang

Lori Huang is the wife of Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang who admitted to cheating her on Sunday. The two studied electrical engineering at Oregon State University, where Lori was the lab partner of Jensen Huang. The two graduated an year apart. Lori married Jensen in 1985 and the couple have two children.

Lori is currently the president of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, which supports higher education, public health and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives. The foundation also supports community organisations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Together, the couple have made significant contributions to educational and research institutions, including alma mater Oregon State University and Stanford University.

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In 2022, they donated $50 million to Oregon State University to help establish a research and education complex focused on artificial intelligence, materials science and robotics. The facility was named the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex.

The two pledged $30 million to Stanford, helping set up its engineering center that opened in 2010.

Jensen has called his wife the “number one person I met” during college and recalled publically her role in managing their personal domestic life while he set out to establish the chip company. Here’s how Jensen described his first meeting and relationship with his wife over the years.

How Jensen Huang met wife Lori Huang

Jensen joined Oregon State University when he was all of 16. The next year, he met his future wife, who was then 19 years old. “There were 250 students and three girls…I was the only student that looked like a child, and they were all children,” he told students during a visit to his alma mater in 2013.

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“For me, the number one person I met here was, undoubtedly, Lori,” he said. “Which was serendipity, of course.”

She was also his freshman-year lab partner in electrical engineering fundamentals; they married five years later.

Jensen Huang promised Lori Huang he would be CEO by 30

Huang decided to make the most of his youthful looks coupled with his presence in an advanced class.

“So I walked up to her and I said, ‘Do you wanna see my homework?’” he recalled, according to a Fortune report.

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He promised Lori: Do homework together every Sunday, and she would get straight A’s. Jensen would do his own homework earlier so he knew all the answers and then make Lori study all day, meaning their Sunday “date” lasted long.

At 20, Huang made another promise to Lori: He will be a CEO by the time he turned 30.

“I had no idea what I was talking about,” he said. “And then we got married. That’s all the advice I’m going to give all the entrepreneurs.”

When he cofounded Nvidia in 1993 and became CEO, he was 30.

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Jensen Huang on his wife’s sacrifices

Jensen has previously noted how building a company meant time away from his family.

“During the time when the kids were still young, I was finishing my master’s at Stanford and so I was busy on multiple levels. And yeah, I missed all their karate tournaments. I missed a lot. I missed a lot,” he said during a podcast, How I built This with Guy Raz.

His wife was the one who took care of everything, Jensen said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever asked them what it was like on the receiving side of it, but if you’re going to build a company, you need somebody strong and you need somebody amazing like my wife. And she took care of everything,”.

“Lori took care of everything. And I don’t remember complaining even one time, one nanosecond or even one instance. That’s the gift that she gave me,” he added.