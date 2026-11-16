Inside the Elon Musk-backed petition seeking Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia

More than 1.75 lakh people have signed an open letter seeking Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO following his resignation on November 12. Among those who signed the campaign are Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and YouTuber co-founder Steve Chen.

The petition titled “Thirty-three years deserve an answer” calls on Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back. It is hosted on standwithjensen.com, a website which describes itself as independent and clarifies that the campaign is neither endorsed by Nvidia nor by Huang.

The website showed more than 1.75 lakh signatures, including 8,745 people identifying themselves as current Nvidia employees and 1,576 as former employees, AP reported. The website noted that the affiliations were self-reported and had not been independently verified.

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In the letter addressed to the Nvidia board, the signatories described themselves as current and former employees, partners, shareholders and supporters. They questioned the circumstances of Huang’s departure and called for his reinstatement unless the board could establish, with compelling evidence, that removing him was in the company’s best interests.

The petition addressing to the members of the Nvidia Board read:

“We are current and former Nvidia employees, partners, shareholders, and supporters. We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless and until you can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in Nvidia’s best interests.

“For thirty-three years, Jensen poured his heart and soul into building Nvidia. He bet it on ideas that most of the industry dismissed, carried it through years when the bets looked foolish, and stayed long enough to see them change how the world computes. Many of us joined because of him. Many of us stayed because of how he treated the work: as something worth getting right, together, at whatever hour it took. This company is the work of his life. That deserves more than gratitude after the fact. It deserves fairness now.

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“Our understanding is that an outside investigation has been announced but has not yet concluded. We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process. We do not have access to the Board’s private deliberations. We have not been shown evidence substantiating the allegation that the woman at the center of this controversy was a spy. Suspicion or association alone is not a sufficient basis for ending Jensen’s leadership. The inquiry must establish the facts, not merely justify an outcome already imposed.”

The three demands in the petition

The open letter called on Nvidia’s board requests to fulfil three demands.

First, it demanded Huang’s reinstatement as CEO, alongside an independent investigation to be carried along to establish the facts.

Second, the signatories sought an independent investigation, including disclosure of its scope, independence and expected timeline. They also called for Huang to be given a “meaningful opportunity to respond before reaching a final decision.”

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Finally, the petition demanded an explanation of the concerns, the evidence supporting them and how the interests of employees and shareholders have been considered.

“Thirty-three years of leadership do not place anyone above accountability. But accountability requires evidence, a fair hearing, and a reasoned decision. Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice,” the letter said.

The campaign also said its organisers and signatories were concerned with Huang sudden resignation and said that Huang might have been forced out without due process or sufficient time to present his case.

Elon Musk backs petition seeking Jensen Huang’s return

The campaign is being backed by tech giants such as Elon Musk, Tim Sweeney, Travis Kalanick and Steve Chen.

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Musk publicly confirmed his support for the petition. Responding to a social media post calling for Huang’s reinstatement, he wrote: “A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen, and I’m signing it too.”

The petition stressed that its signatories were expressing their individual views and that the campaign was independent of both Nvidia and Huang.

Meanwhile, reports following Huang’s resignation described an emotional response outside Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, where flowers were reportedly laid outside the building. A woman was also seen appearing to cry near its entrance.

Jensen Huang’s resignation from Nvidia

Jensen Huang‘s resignation came amid reports surrounding his affair with alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang.

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The New York Times had reported a month earlier on Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed. Following an investigation by US authorities, she was reportedly concluded to be a Chinese intelligence spy.

In a subsequent report published on November 11, The New York Times claimed that Huang had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia employee who serves as the company’s vice president of healthcare.

Nvidia has not publicly stated a reason for Huang’s resignation. However, days before his departure, the company’s board had opened an independent investigation following reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Following his resignation, Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was named interim CEO.