‘Was unfaithful’: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits to affair with alleged Chinese spy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, on Sunday, admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions, as the technology giant launched an independent investigation into reports linking him to an alleged Chinese spy.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Huang wrote in a message to employees, according to The Washington Post.

Last month, The New York Times reported that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, who US authorities investigated and concluded was a Chinese ​intelligence asset.

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“I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it,” Huang wrote.

‘Jensen is committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA’

Nvidia said that during the ongoing investigation into the matter, Huang will continue to remain the CEO.

“Today’s news will not slow NVIDIA. Jensen is committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA as CEO without interruption,” a company spokesperson said, according to FOX Business.

Nvidia’s board stated that outside counsel and independent directors will oversee the probe.

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“While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information,” the board said.

The directors emphasized that US national and economic security come before Nvidia’s corporate and shareholder interests.

Here is the text of the letter Huang sent to employees:

To my colleagues at NVIDIA,

I owe my family and all of you an apology.

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I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.

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Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.

Jensen