Jensen Huang publicly mocked Colette Kress — now she replaces him as Nvidia CEO

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This summer, when the AI economy powered by Nvidia’s high-risk investments looked shaky, Jensen Huang, then company CEO, had called in his top finance executives to his office. Huang wanted to make sure they were getting things right, Wall Street Journal reported.
He had summoned Colette Kress and his senior finance team to address a ballooning problem: Nvidia was in talks to give billions of dollars of guarantees to firms that couldn’t afford its chips.
During the meeting, he interrupted her (Kress’s) presentation and called her “a deer in the headlights”, WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the comments.
Huang had been on a dealmaking spree but had now started questioning whether it had gone too far, reported WSJ, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
According to WSJ, Huang pointed out that Kress was a “reporting CFO”, not someone who could help him build a strategy or make decisions, Huang said during the meeting in August.
He spoke about the situation of the company at that time. Major cloud providers were withdrawing from Nvidia, planning alternative chips, thereby lessening their dependence on the firm. Huang even described that the huge inventory of chip wafers and memory that Nvidia had committed to buy was rushing towards him like an “avalanche”, reported WSJ.
Kress will now have to guide Nvidia through that “avalanche” and an even bigger one — a larger crisis the company is facing owing to Huang’s actions that led him to step down.
On Thursday, Kress was named interim chief executive, replacing Huang, who resigned after revelations of two extramarital affairs — one with an alleged Chinese spy and another with an Nvidia employee. A third affair has also been reported, with another employee of the company whose identity has not been disclosed yet.