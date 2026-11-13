Jensen Huang publicly mocked Colette Kress — now she replaces him as Nvidia CEO

This summer, when the AI economy powered by Nvidia’s high-risk investments looked shaky, Jensen Huang, then company CEO, had called in his top finance executives to his office. Huang wanted to make sure they were getting things right, Wall Street Journal reported.

He had summoned Colette Kress and his senior finance team to address a ballooning problem: Nvidia was in talks to give billions of dollars of guarantees to firms that couldn’t afford its chips.

During the meeting, he interrupted her (Kress’s) presentation and called her “a deer in the headlights”, WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the comments.