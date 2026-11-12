Alice Huang sent Jensen Huang a text. Minutes later, he walked into Taipei bar

One of the first photographs that has gone viral this week of Nvidia’s former Chief Executive Jensen Huang alongside suspected Chinese ‘spy’ Alice Huang showed the two at a cocktail bar in Taipei in 2024. The Nvidia co-founder was in Taiwan for an annual computer-industry trade show.

Alice, who was then a top executive at Singapore-based data firm Megaspeed, was among a group of executives who had gathered at the bar. Also known as Huang Le, she has been under the radar of US intelligence agencies after it was revealed in a confidential memo that she was a Chinese intelligence asset who relayed information to Beijing while developing a close ​relationship with the Nvidia CEO.

‘Jensen’s a great friend of mine’: What happened at the bar

At the bar, Alice said she could ask the Nvidia co-founder to join the group of executives. “Jensen’s a great friend of mine,” she was quoted as saying, according to a tech executive who was present at the gathering, the Wall Street Journal reported. The report added that Alice sent a message to Jensen, and a few minutes later, the Nvidia boss arrived and ordered a whiskey. He was present with the group briefly; however, he left alone, saying he felt tired.

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A photo from the same event was posted on social media that evening, in which Jensen can be seen wearing a leather jacket, and Alice in a sleeveless top and pearl necklace, sitting side by side on a red banquette.

How Megaspeed came under US intelligence scrutiny

The United States government, within a few months after the reported meeting in Taipei, started investigating whether Megaspeed, one of Nvidia’s major foreign customers and a designated cloud service partner in the Asia-Pacific region, was illegally diverting the AI chips to China.

It was the echo of a big storm that is now threatening the leadership role at Nvidia, as the company has already shed nearly $300 billion in market value this week alone.

FBI, Nvidia board launch investigations into Jensen-Alice relationship

US President Donald Trump has said the FBI is investigating the matter, while Nvidia’s Board of Directors have also announced an internal probe. The semiconductor firm has also hired a leading US law firm to conduct a “thorough and independent” investigation into the relationship between its chief executive and ‘spy’ Alice.

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Jensen Huang apologises to Nvidia employees over infidelity

The development comes after Jensen admitted on Sunday to having been “unfaithful” to his wife, Lori Huang, and apologised to the employees of the company he co-founded in 1993 in a letter.

“I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry…To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust,” Jensen wrote in the letter.