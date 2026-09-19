Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima ties knot with businessman Cameron O’Reilly

Almost a week after tying the knot with businessman Cameron O’Reilly in an intimate affair, Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan’s ex-prime minister Imran Khan, has shared the first set of pictures from her wedding on Instagram.

They married on September 12, 2026, at a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemima Goldsmith (@khanjemima)

In the post shared on Friday, the 52-year-old TV producer expressed gratitude to a long list of people who made their day “very special”.

She mentioned that her two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, whom she shares with Imran Khan, walked her down the aisle.

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She thanked Cameron’s daughters Swasha and Tara O Reilly for being her bridesmaids, and her stepdaughter Tyrian White for being her maid of honour.

Cameron’s sons Elliot and Oscar O Reilly were the best men at the wedding. At the same time, nephews Frankie Goldsmith, Isaac Goldsmith, James Goldsmith, and Cameron’s brothers Gavin and Tony O Reilly were the ushers, she said.

She also thanked stylist Martha Ward for dressing her up for the occasion, and mentioned Kate and Rothschild and Annabel Rivkin, along with Martha, for being an unrivalled A team of the bride.

Her previous marriage to Imran Khan

A 21-year-old Jemima married Imran Khan in 1995, and later moved to Pakistan. They had two children — Sulaiman and Kasim. In 2004, the couple divorced after nine years of marriage.