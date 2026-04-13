Columbian University professor David Sachs says only Putin, Modi and Jinping can stop Trump, Netanyahu’s war on Iran

American economist and public policy analyst Prof Jeffrey Sachs, during an interview with journalist Afshin Rattansi said that only Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping can stop US President Trump’s and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s war on Iran.

American economist and public policy analyst Prof Jeffrey Sachs appeared in an interview with journalist Afshin Rattansi. He called Trump a “psychopath” and Netanyahu delusional and affirmed that their war on Iran can only be stopped with the intervention of Russia, India and China.

Prof Sachs is also the director of the Center for Sustainable Development in the Earth Institute at Columbia University.

ICYMI, Prof. Jeffrey Sachs on the previous episode of New Order: Only Vladimir Putin🇷🇺, Narendra Modi🇮🇳, and Xi Jinping🇨🇳 can stop ‘PSYCHOPATH’ Trump’s and ‘DELUSIONAL’ Netanyahu’s war on Iran. https://t.co/oce9UopRaD pic.twitter.com/4al6r0CBoF — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) April 12, 2026

‘Trump is mentally unstable and it is worsening’

Prof David Sachs said that it is sad and a bit alarming that President Trump has a mental instability called the Dark triad personality. “He is a narcissist and an extreme machiavellian, someone you can’t trust even for a brief moment. He is a psychopath” he said.

“I am not a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a military expert for that matter. But I talk to these people all the time. People think that Trump’s instability is getting worse. He has an added frontotemporal dementia that could be part of this mix of losing control. The way he speaks is clinical evidence. This is a serious concern.” he added.

Prof Sachs opined that he regards what the United States and Israel have done is flagrant, reckless, orderly, illegal, hugely dangerous and aggression for no reason. It has been called a war of choice but a better term would be a war of whim.

‘Netanyahu is playing God, it is madness’

Prof Sachs said that Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu has similar psychological traits as that of Trump, equally alarming and delusional. He added, “Netanyahu put 10 plagues of war on Iran. These plagues were quoted in the Hebrew Bible, plagues that God put on. Now Netanyahu is playing God. This is a kind of madness. This is not political rhetoric. It is madness because it is associated with real war and murder. President Trump said to put Iran back into the stone ages. This is not normal.”

‘Three superpowers of the world hold their stakes’

When asked why India was reluctant in getting involved in any kind of negotiation and settlement between Iran and the US, Prof Sachs said this madness by Trump and Netanyahu needs to be stopped by grown-ups. He added, “Currently, there are only three grown-ups in the world in the position to stop it and so they should. Indian PM Modi, President Xi Jinping and President Putin. They are the leaders of the other three superpowers of the world. They absolutely have a stake in the world not blowing up.”

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Peace talks between the US and Iran ended on Sunday in Pakistan. The talks were inconclusive after 21 hours, with US Vice President JD Vance returning to the States. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about whether Iran returns to negotiations after talks in Pakistan failed to produce a deal, telling reporters, “I don’t care if they come back or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker and lead negotiator in talks with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that the US delegation “failed to gain our trust” but kept the door open for another round of talks.