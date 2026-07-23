French model recruiter linked to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in Paris

Siad’s name appeared in almost 2,000 documents in the declassified Epstein files. (Photo: AP/File)

Daniel Siad, a 69-year-old French model who connected women to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his Paris home, Al Jazeera reported.

Siad was one of many French men accused of helping Epstein to traffic and abuse women. Several women allege that he introduced them to the US billionaire, who then abused them.

Siad’s name appeared in almost 2,000 documents in the declassified Epstein files. The evidence showed that he used to send Epstein photographs of women he met while travelling.

Siad had not been questioned by the investigators in the case yet, but wanted to give his version of events. He had always defended himself, stating that Epstein deceived him and he had no way of knowing that the latter was dangerous.