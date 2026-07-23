French model recruiter linked to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in Paris

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Daniel Siad, a 69-year-old French model who connected women to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his Paris home, Al Jazeera reported.
Siad was one of many French men accused of helping Epstein to traffic and abuse women. Several women allege that he introduced them to the US billionaire, who then abused them.
Siad’s name appeared in almost 2,000 documents in the declassified Epstein files. The evidence showed that he used to send Epstein photographs of women he met while travelling.
Siad had not been questioned by the investigators in the case yet, but wanted to give his version of events. He had always defended himself, stating that Epstein deceived him and he had no way of knowing that the latter was dangerous.
Siad’s lawyer Menya Arab-Tigrine maintained that he died an innocent man. “If he died of a heart attack, the unbearable waiting, the pressure and the anxiety he suffered every day will have had something to do with it,” news agency AFP quoted him as saying.
Prosecutors in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said a probe is underway to find out the cause of Siad’s death. An autopsy will also be carried out.
Not the first French model with Epstein connection to die
However, this is not the first time that a person from France’s modelling industry with Epstein connections has died suddenly.
In 2022, modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel died by suicide in a prison in France. He was arrested for “procuring” women for Epstein.
Epstein also died by suicide in a US prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, the US authorities said.
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