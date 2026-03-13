Jeffrey Epstein told victim he fathered a secret child, new files reveal: Report

In a testimony unearthed from the Epstein Files, one of his accusers told investigators that the convicted paedophile had admitted to becoming a father.

Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. (File Photo)Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. (File Photo)
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had allegedly told one of his victims that he had fathered a secret child, according to newly surfaced documents from the Epstein files. In testimony uncovered from the trove of millions of records related to the late financier, one of his accusers told investigators that Epstein had admitted to becoming a father, reported The Telegraph.

The woman said Epstein pointed at a photo of a blonde woman on a beach at his New York mansion and said, “This is the mother of my child.” The woman reportedly described the individual in the photo as “perfect” and displayed a sculpted mould of her torso.

Earlier reports based on a compilation of testimonies revealed that the Wall Street financier was reportedly concocting a plan to create a “super race” by impregnating over a dozen women at a time. According to statements from scientists who had interacted with him, the plan would have involved using his vast ranch in New Mexico as the base of operation.

Among the many revelations that followed the release of three million files by the US Justice Department on Epstein was his will, which was signed two days before he died in 2019. The 32-page document, known as the 1953 Trust, mentioned his girlfriend at the time, Karyna Shuliak, whom he left much of his $600 million fortune. The document also mentioned 40 other people.

Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, were convicted of recruiting young girls into sex trafficking. A political storm followed the latest release of the files, with lawmakers scrutinising several high-profile figures alleged to have been associated with the duo.

