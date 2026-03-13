Jeffrey Epstein told victim he fathered a secret child, new files reveal: Report

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had allegedly told one of his victims that he had fathered a secret child, according to newly surfaced documents from the Epstein files. In testimony uncovered from the trove of millions of records related to the late financier, one of his accusers told investigators that Epstein had admitted to becoming a father, reported The Telegraph.

The woman said Epstein pointed at a photo of a blonde woman on a beach at his New York mansion and said, “This is the mother of my child.” The woman reportedly described the individual in the photo as “perfect” and displayed a sculpted mould of her torso.