‘Raped more than 200 times’: How Jeffrey Epstein, woman aide allegedly trapped 20-year-old model

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When a budding model from Eastern Europe met disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in New York, she was 20 and working with an agency. She said Epstein introduced her to his “good” friend Faith Kates, who was then leading one of the world’s biggest model agencies. She was unaware of Epstein’s intentions, as he was making efforts to lure the model into his abusive network, a report stated.
The model spoke to the BBC, which reported her account under a pseudonym, Simona. The model alleged that Epstein “raped her more than 200 times.”
“People think that we gained something, that we agreed on this abuse in order to gain something, whether it’s monetary or influential, but it’s not true. We’re left with deep trauma,” she said.
The interview was part of BBC’s new documentary, “The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s Network.”
Who is Faith Kates, the model agency boss linked to Epstein?
Epstein’s aide Kates was the head of Next Management, a model agency, and stepped down from her role as a senior executive in December last year. The report added that the company’s website still lists her as a director.
Plastic surgery push and how Epstein allegedly trapped the model
During the meeting, Simona said that Kates suggested she undergo plastic surgery and sent the details of a surgeon to Epstein. After the meeting, Simona said Epstein tried to convince her to stop modelling.
She, like other victims of the deceased sex offender, joined Epstein as her assistant, the BBC report added. Simona claimed Epstein raped her thereafter and potentially took control of her life for the next two years.
What the Epstein files reveal about Faith Kates
The files released by the US Department of Justice revealed that Epstein had asked Kates to meet five more models, but it wasn’t clear whether those meetings ever took place. However, lawyers for Faith Kates denied the claims and said she had never asked a model to undergo plastic surgery.
“Jeffrey Epstein was a master manipulator…Ms Kates was one of those grossly misled by Epstein. Had she known then what she and everyone else now know, she would have never associated with him,” Kates’ lawyers told the BBC.