‘Raped more than 200 times’: How Jeffrey Epstein, woman aide allegedly trapped 20-year-old model

When a budding model from Eastern Europe met disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in New York, she was 20 and working with an agency. She said Epstein introduced her to his “good” friend Faith Kates, who was then leading one of the world’s biggest model agencies. She was unaware of Epstein’s intentions, as he was making efforts to lure the model into his abusive network, a report stated.

The model spoke to the BBC, which reported her account under a pseudonym, Simona. The model alleged that Epstein “raped her more than 200 times.”

“People think that we gained something, that we agreed on this abuse in order to gain something, whether it’s monetary or influential, but it’s not true. We’re left with deep trauma,” she said.