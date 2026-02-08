Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s plans to create a ‘super race’, with help from AI and gene engineering

Epstein's goal was to keep 20 impregnated women at his vast ranch in New Mexico.

By: Express Global Desk
Feb 8, 2026
Epstein planned to use his 33,000-square-foot compound, known as Zorro Ranch, outside Santa Fe, as a base to carry out this planEpstein planned to use his 33,000-square-foot compound, known as Zorro Ranch, outside Santa Fe, as a base to carry out this plan. (File Photo/Reuters)
Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who was charged with federal sex trafficking charges, was reportedly concocting a plan to create a “super race” by inseminating women with his sperm. The dystopian idea would have involved the use of genetic engineering and artificial intelligence, and to this end, the finance mogul confided to scientists and business figures for years.

The US Justice Department has in the recent days released the so-called ‘Epstein Files’ that number over 3 million and have led to an upheaval and a spate of resignations as more people are revealed to have kept relationships with Epstein years after his conviction in sex crimes.

The revelations detail Epstein’s plans, which he shared with scientists, to impregnate women at his vast ranch in New Mexico, according to an NYT report.

Epstein’s goal was to have 20 women at a time impregnated at the property. The idea was reportedly inspired by the Repository for Germinal Choice, a now-defunct sperm bank envisioned to populate the human gene pool with DNA of Nobel Laureates.

‘Baby Ranch’

According to two award-winning scientists and an adviser to large companies, Epstein planned to use his 33,000-square-foot compound, known as Zorro Ranch, outside Santa Fe, as a base to carry out this plan, NYT reported. Epstein shared his ideas over dinner and other social gatherings between 2001 and 2006.

The adviser said he was told about Epstein’s transhumanist idea but also by at least one prominent member of the business community.

Modern-day eugenics

Epstein’s plan was rooted in transhumanism, a belief system that promotes the use of technology and engineering of genetic blueprint to enhance human capabilities.

Critics view transhumanism as a modern-day version of eugenics – the discredited field of improving the human race through controlled breeding, which was used by the Nazis to justify genocide.

A professor emeritus of law at Harvard recalled a conversation he had with Epstein over lunch, where the latter steered the talk toward the question of how humans could be improved genetically.

In 2011, a charity established by Epstein gave $20,000 to the World Transhumanist Association, which now operates under the name Humanity Plus.

Drawing talent

From offering funding to hosting informal gatherings, Epstein attracted figures from elite scientific circles using his wealth.

Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould, and geneticist George M Church were among the names mentioned in the Epstein Files, the archive of 3 million documents revolving around the financier’s criminal activities.

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Murray Gell-Mann, in the acknowledgments section of his book “The Quark and the Jaguar,” thanked Epstein for his financial support.

Scientists gathered at dinner parties at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, where ideas were debated over expensive wines, the NYT reported. He hosted buffet lunches at Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics, which he had helped start with a $6.5 million donation.

