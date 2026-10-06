Bestselling novelist and former politician Jeffrey Archer dies at 86

In a statement, HarperCollins' UK CEO and Archer's editor Kate Elton said: "We're all devastated to have lost a writer who has brought joy to generations of readers — and a true friend."

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 07:07 AM IST
jeffrey archerJeffrey Archer was known for his high-octane thrillers and sold more than 300 million copies worldwide. (File Photo)
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Best-selling novelist Jeffrey Archer has died at the age of 86, his publisher HarperCollins said on Monday.

Archer, who was jailed for lying in a high-profile libel case, was known for his high-octane thrillers and sold more than 300 million copies worldwide.

Among his popular novels were “Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less” and ⁠1979’s “Kane & ​Abel”. Last of his novels, “Adam and Eve”, is due to be published on Tuesday.

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In a statement, HarperCollins’ UK CEO and Archer’s editor Kate Elton said: “We’re all devastated to have lost a writer who has brought joy to generations of readers — and a true friend.”

A former Conservative politician, Archer had briefly served as a lawmaker ⁠before becoming a senior party official under then-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Margaret Thatcher in the mid-1980s.

— with inputs from Reuters

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