JD Vance’s Pakistan visit delayed after Iran fails to respond on nuclear deal

US Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to Pakistan, aimed at negotiations with Iran over the nuclear deal, has been put on hold after Tehran did not respond to the latest US negotiating positions, the New York Times reported, citing a US official.
Vance was scheduled to depart for Islamabad on Tuesday morning, where the talks were set to take place on Wednesday, the same day the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was set to expire.
The US vice president’s visit to the Pakistani capital remains paused, but could resume at short notice with President Donald Trump’s approval as US officials look for a clear indication that Iranian negotiators are fully empowered to reach an agreement.
Washington is reportedly keeping military strike options on the table and maintaining a strong presence in the Middle East, though officials say a return to bombing is not imminent.
Trump announces extension of Iran ceasefire until ‘discussion concluded’
Trump on Tuesday said the United States would extend its two-week ceasefire with Iran, reversing earlier remarks that military action was imminent and linking the move to renewed diplomatic efforts.
“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured … and upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif … we have been asked to hold our attack,” he wrote on Truth Social.
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Later, in a post on social media, the US president claimed that Iran was undergoing a severe financial crisis and that the country is “collapsing financially”.
Iran rejects pressure
Iranian officials rejected the extension of the ceasefire, with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stating that negotiations could not take place “under the shadow of threats”.
His adviser, Mahdi Mohammadi, described the move as “a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike” and said continued pressure should be met with a military response.
State television said no Iranian delegation had travelled to Islamabad, contradicting expectations of imminent talks.
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