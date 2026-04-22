JD Vance’s Pakistan visit delayed after Iran fails to respond on nuclear deal

US Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to Pakistan, aimed at negotiations with Iran over the nuclear deal, has been put on hold after Tehran did not respond to the latest US negotiating positions, the New York Times reported, citing a US official.

Vance was scheduled to depart for Islamabad on Tuesday morning, where the talks were set to take place on Wednesday, the same day the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was set to expire.

The US vice president’s visit to the Pakistani capital remains paused, but could resume at short notice with President Donald Trump’s approval as US officials look for a clear indication that Iranian negotiators are fully empowered to reach an agreement.