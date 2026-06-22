‘Iran agreed to allow nuclear inspectors, US could unfreeze Tehran assets’: Vance

US-Iran peace talks advanced in Switzerland as JD Vance praised progress and said negotiators established a foundation for a potential final agreement.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 07:00 PM IST
jd vance, us iran talksVice President JD Vance speaks to members of the media after the US and Iran held high-level talks at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, in Switzerland. (AP)
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US Vice President JD Vance on Monday referred to the ongoing peace talks in Switzerland as a “very, very good day” of negotiations between America and Iran and praised Tehran for creating a “good foundation for a successful final deal” to end the conflict in West Asia.

The Vice President’s comments came hours after he and Iran’s top negotiator and parliamentary speaker, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, wrapped the initial round of talks that was centred around ending the war between Washington and Tehran permanently.

Laying the foundation for a final agreement

“The final deal is the house. We set the foundation. We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people,” Vance told reporters at the Bürgenstock resort in Obbuergen.

Collaborative diplomacy and proposals on frozen assets

The mediation efforts, led by Pakistan and Qatar in Switzerland, saw rocky moments on Sunday, but the US and Iran also agreed on some points during the discussion.

Also Read | ‘Two important people, an Indian and a Pakistani’: JD Vance’s ‘favourite’ person remark at US-Iran talks

Vance suggested during his address that President Donald Trump’s administration could agree to unfreeze Iranian assets for purchases of US wheat, corn and soy, AP reported.

Switzerland Iran US Negotiations US Vice President JD Vance looks on as Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks while gesturing towards Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, Switzerland. (Photo: AP)

Vance elaborated that the idea of unfreezing Iranian assets for the purchase of US soy was brought up by one of the lead negotiators, Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Trump.

Qatari oversight and agricultural trade framework

The Vice President said Qatar would have approval to oversee the process; however, he added that the money that would be accessible to Tehran after sanctions are lifted “would actually go to buy American soy, American corn and American wheat for the benefit of the Iranian people.”

Joint mediation efforts and the Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan and Qatar, in a joint statement, said the high-level engagement in Switzerland has ended, but technical negotiations would continue this week.

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The mediators hailed the developments made during the talks, as a US diplomat said progress was made on multiple fronts, including the establishment of “mechanisms” to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

Addressing the fragile security situation in Lebanon

Vance was also asked about the status of negotiations between Israel and Hezbollah, as the fighting in Lebanon has continued to risk the ongoing fragile ceasefire in the West Asia region.

“This is a work in progress, but what we’ve done is actually set up the operation so that we can ensure it doesn’t spiral out of control in the future,” Vance said.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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