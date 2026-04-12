‘Bad news’: Vance says no agreement reached after peace talks with Iran

US Vice President JD Vance, on Sunday (Apr 12), said that the United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement, following talks with Tehran in Islamabad, Pakistan.

“We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. that’s the good news”, he said. “[The] bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran, much more than that, it’s bad news for the United States of America”.

“We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranian accept,” he said.