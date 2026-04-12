‘Bad news’: Vance says no agreement reached after peace talks with Iran

US Vice President JD Vance, on Sunday (Apr 12), said that the United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement, following talks with Tehran in Islamabad, Pakistan.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 12, 2026 07:29 AM IST
JD VANCEVice President JD Vance (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, pool)
Make us preferred source on Google

US Vice President JD Vance, on Sunday (Apr 12), said that the United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement, following talks with Tehran in Islamabad, Pakistan.

“We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. that’s the good news”, he said. “[The] bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran, much more than that, it’s bad news for the United States of America”.

“We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranian accept,” he said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 12: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments