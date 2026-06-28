US will win ‘either way’: JD Vance on what’s next for Iran

United States Vice President JD Vance Friday said that the US will win negotiations with Iran “either way”, while highlighting the destruction of its nuclear programme, The Guardian reported.

In an interview with HBO, Vance said, “If we make the final deal, then great. If we don’t make the final deal, their nuclear program is still destroyed. They’re still much weaker as a country, so my attitude is America wins either way.”

His comments came hours ahead of strikes on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, following which both the US and Iran escalated attacks on each other’s targets — marking the worst since they signed the interim peace deal early this week.