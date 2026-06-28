US will win ‘either way’: JD Vance on what’s next for Iran

United States Vice President JD Vance Friday said that the US will win negotiations with Iran “either way”, while highlighting the destruction of its nuclear programme, The Guardian reported.
In an interview with HBO, Vance said, “If we make the final deal, then great. If we don’t make the final deal, their nuclear program is still destroyed. They’re still much weaker as a country, so my attitude is America wins either way.”
His comments came hours ahead of strikes on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, following which both the US and Iran escalated attacks on each other’s targets — marking the worst since they signed the interim peace deal early this week.
Underlining that the increased flow of oil through the strait acted as a “signal that there’s something real going on”, the US vice-president said the ceasefire deal with Iran was likely to always be “a little messy”.
He acknowledged that his negotiations with the Iranian delegation in Switzerland were successful, and it was evident in a prompt decrease in oil prices across the globe, soon after the talks concluded.
The oil is “down to $73 a barrel” and Iran’s nuclear program was “functionally destroyed”, Vance claimed on Friday.
On destroying Iran’s nuclear program
Clarifying whether Iran’s nuclear programme, and its ability to enrich uranium, had actually suffered, Vance asserted: “What part of it is not destroyed? The thing that you have to destroy is their ability to enrich uranium, which has been destroyed.”
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More