US Secret Service puts JD Vance’s security agent on leave after trip details leaked

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance walk from Marine Two as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, en route to Switzerland. (AP file)

A Secret Service agent on US Vice President JD Vance’s security detail has been reportedly sent on administrative leave amid an internal investigation into the leaking of information about Vance’s travel details.

A CNN report, citing a source familiar with the matter, stated that officials in the US administration have identified a person who is believed to have been leaking the information about Vance’s travel details. The internal inquiry was confirmed by the Secret Service on Thursday, but the agency did not specify what the agent was suspected of disclosing.

According to Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi, “A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security.”