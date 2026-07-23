US Secret Service puts JD Vance’s security agent on leave after trip details leaked

A CNN report, citing a source familiar with the matter, stated that officials in the US administration have identified a person who is believed to have been leaking the information about Vance’s travel details. The internal inquiry was confirmed by the Secret Service on Thursday, but the agency did not specify what the agent was suspected of disclosing.
According to Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi, “A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security.”
Secret Service warns leaks will not be tolerated
The review is being carried out by the Secret Service’s internal affairs component, and it remains unclear if any administrative punishment or criminal charges would be brought against the agent, the report added.
“While we will not comment on the specifics of this matter, one principle is unequivocal: any conduct that undermines the trust and confidence between a protectee and their protective detail is fundamentally incompatible with our mission and will not be tolerated,” Secret Service’s Guglielmi added.
Report follows scrutiny over Vance’s travel arrangements
The development comes after Secret Service agents assigned to protect Vice President Vance and his family had grown frustrated over frequent last-minute and “inappropriate” travel requests, reported MS Now. The report described the US Vice President’s planned travel, including flying with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson that was cancelled later.
The story reportedly created havoc at the power corridors in Washington, and the Secret Service, FBI and White House officials took note of the development and fumed after operational details were described in the report.
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Trump administration has pledged action on unauthorised disclosures
Trump administration had earlier vowed to crack down on unauthorised disclosures to the press.
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