US Secret Service puts JD Vance’s security agent on leave after trip details leaked

JD Vance travel leak investigation has led to a Secret Service agent being placed on administrative leave as officials probe alleged security and operational information disclosures.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 23, 2026 08:05 PM IST
jd vance, usha vanceVice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance walk from Marine Two as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, en route to Switzerland. (AP file)
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A Secret Service agent on US Vice President JD Vance’s security detail has been reportedly sent on administrative leave amid an internal investigation into the leaking of information about Vance’s travel details.

A CNN report, citing a source familiar with the matter, stated that officials in the US administration have identified a person who is believed to have been leaking the information about Vance’s travel details. The internal inquiry was confirmed by the Secret Service on Thursday, but the agency did not specify what the agent was suspected of disclosing.

According to Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi, “A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security.”

Secret Service warns leaks will not be tolerated

The review is being carried out by the Secret Service’s internal affairs component, and it remains unclear if any administrative punishment or criminal charges would be brought against the agent, the report added.

“While we will not comment on the specifics of this matter, one principle is unequivocal: any conduct that undermines the trust and confidence between a protectee and their protective detail is fundamentally incompatible with our mission and will not be tolerated,” Secret Service’s Guglielmi added.

Report follows scrutiny over Vance’s travel arrangements

The development comes after Secret Service agents assigned to protect Vice President Vance and his family had grown frustrated over frequent last-minute and “inappropriate” travel requests, reported MS Now. The report described the US Vice President’s planned travel, including flying with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson that was cancelled later.

The story reportedly created havoc at the power corridors in Washington, and the Secret Service, FBI and White House officials took note of the development and fumed after operational details were described in the report.

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Trump administration has pledged action on unauthorised disclosures

Trump administration had earlier vowed to crack down on unauthorised disclosures to the press.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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