JD Vance tells Israel it cannot kill its way to security, backs Iran deal

JD Vance said he hoped future negotiations would produce a commitment preventing Iran from developing missiles capable of threatening the broader region.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 19, 2026 05:19 AM IST First published on: Jun 19, 2026 at 05:19 AM IST
Iran US TrumpVice President JD Vance speaks to reporters in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Photo: AP)

United States Vice President JD Vance on Thursday directed pointed criticism at Israel after senior Israeli ministers rejected the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed a day earlier by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to end the US-Iran war.

Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Vance responded to objections from far-right Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who have opposed any agreement that stops short of dismantling Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities entirely.

“What is your exact proposal? You’re a country of nine million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have,” Vance said, according to the newspaper.

US Vice President JD Vance speaks at a White House press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room, Washington DC, 18 June 2026.
Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Photo: AP)

He called on Israeli officials to allow negotiations to proceed and to give Washington credit for its role as a long-standing partner.

What the MoU commits to and what it leaves open

The agreement, signed on 17 June, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, lifts the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and commits both parties to ending hostilities across all fronts, including in Lebanon. It also includes immediate sanctions waivers on Iran’s fossil fuel exports and a pledge to establish a $300 billion reconstruction fund, alongside commitments to unfreeze Iranian assets and remove remaining sanctions over time.

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On the nuclear question, the MoU requires Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in place, but defers all broader questions about its nuclear programme to 60 days of follow-on negotiations. Vance said on Thursday those talks could begin as early as this weekend.

Also read Trump claimed US’ victory. Why 14-point Iran peace deal tells a different story

The agreement does not address Iran’s ballistic missile programme or its support for armed groups in the region issues that remain central concerns for Israel and hawkish members of the US Congress. Vance said he hoped future negotiations would produce a commitment preventing Iran from developing missiles capable of threatening the broader region, but stepped back from earlier administration pledges to eliminate Iran’s ballistic weapons capacity entirely.

“You can’t tell a country, whether Israel or Iran, they’re not allowed to have any self-defence,” he said at a subsequent White House press conference on Thursday.

Trump administration frames war as a victory regardless of outcome

Vance defended the agreement against criticism from Democratic lawmakers and a number of Republicans, who have argued it yields no concessions from Tehran that could not have been secured through earlier diplomacy.

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Iran US Trump
Reporters raise their hands to ask a question as Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Photo: AP)

The vice president maintained the war had produced tangible gains for Washington degrading Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, weakening its conventional military and damaging its economy and framed these as durable regardless of whether negotiations succeeded.

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“If the Iranians don’t change their behaviour, their military and their nuclear programme is still destroyed. If they do change their behaviour, then they are going to have a transformative relationship with the Middle East,” he said. “That’s a win for the American people and for the President of the United States, regardless of which option the Iranians ultimately choose.”

Also read US-Iran deal: Inside $300 billion reconstruction framework

Trump, speaking from the G7 summit in France, separately called for Israeli restraint in its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which have threatened to complicate the ceasefire framework. “Too many people have been killed,” Trump said, adding that Israel should not destroy residential buildings in the course of targeting combatants.

The MoU does not settle the future status of the Strait of Hormuz or prevent Iran from imposing transit fees on commercial shipping a point of ongoing dispute. Vance said any eventual agreement would seek to ensure the strait was never used as a chokepoint for global commerce.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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