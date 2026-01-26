JD Vance, Navarro blocked US-India trade deal, Ted Cruz claims in leaked audio

Cruz also alleged that Trump himself “sometimes” intervened to stall the proposed US-India agreement. (File/AP)

A new report citing leaked audio recordings of US Republican Senator Ted Cruz claims that Vice President JD Vance and White House economic adviser Peter Navarro played a key role in blocking a proposed trade deal between the United States and India.

According to Axios, the remarks were made by Cruz during private meetings with donors, exposing internal divisions within President Donald Trump’s administration over trade policy. Cruz also alleged that Trump himself “sometimes” intervened to stall the proposed US-India agreement.

The nearly 10-minute audio clips, obtained by Axios from a Republican source, dates back to early and mid-2025. In the recordings, Cruz sharply criticises the Trump administration’s tariff-driven trade approach, which he said has unsettled economies around the world.