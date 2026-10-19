JD Vance says ‘I love my Indian in-laws’ after H-1B ‘indentured servants’ row

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

JD Vance says his “rhetoric may have been imperfect” after calling H-1B workers “indentured servants”, and speaks of his Indian in-laws.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
By: Express Global Desk
4 min readOct 19, 2026 09:35 AM IST First published on: Oct 19, 2026 at 08:26 AM IST
remark amid H-1B rowVice President JD Vance speaks at a midterm campaign rally at the LevelUp Training Complex in Monroe, Mich. (Photo; AP)

US Vice President JD Vance has said his “rhetoric may have been imperfect” after he called H-1B visa workers “foreign indentured servants” earlier this month. Speaking at a CBS News town hall on Saturday, October 17 , he said his target was companies and the visa system, not the workers.

He also spoke about his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, and her South Indian parents. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had already called his words “unwarranted” and “deeply offensive”. The row comes as the Trump administration has suspended several firms, including Indian IT companies, from a key step on the path to a US green card.

Vance speaks of his Indian in-laws

A voter at the town hall asked Vance about the remark. She said she had moved to the US five years ago, became a citizen and voted for him. She accused him of “scapegoating immigrants”.

Vance began by talking about his family. He said his wife was born in the US and that he is proud of her. Of her parents, he said: “I love my mother-in-law and father-in-law who immigrated from South India.”

He then said he wanted a system that welcomes people who add value to the country, but that the system must be fair to US workers too. “Our immigration system has to balance,” he said.

‘That is on me’: what Vance said about his words

Vance took responsibility for the way he put it. “To the extent that my rhetoric has been imperfect here, that’s on me,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

He said the term was aimed at employers, not visa holders:

  • He said it was “not a criticism of H1B visa holders” but of the companies that bring them in.
  • In his view, some firms lay off a US worker and hire a visa holder in their place.
  • He said a visa holder who argues with a boss can lose the job and be sent home, which gives the employer too much power.
  • He gave the example of a company worth a trillion dollars that says it cannot find an accountant locally, then fires one already on its payroll. “That’s not fairness,” he said.

How the row began

The row started earlier this month. At a news conference, Vance called H-1B workers “indentured servants” and said foreign outsourcing firms cut the pay of American workers.

He gave these figures:

  • An H-1B worker earns about $20,000 less than a US citizen in the same job.
  • A worker brought in by a foreign outsourcing firm earns about $48,000 less.

He told US firms to hire more American workers and to stop bringing in cheaper labour from abroad.

Most Read
1Video: Priest dies after crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador
2World Highlights: Trump endorses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection
3Historic city hall torched, shops looted: 1,200 arrested as violent protests rock France
4“I examined his a**”: Donald Trump’s latest pitch for Republican candidates
5‘Phantom farter’ at EU summit: Zelenskyy briefing turns into stinker
6Trump’s Russia tariff relief for India: What Marco Rubio revealed about 60-day plan
Also read US Green Card suspension: What it means for Indian techies at Microsoft, TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Adobe and Capgemini

The administration then suspended several companies from the Permanent Labor Certification Program, known as PERM. PERM is the first step that lets an employer sponsor a foreign worker, such as an H-1B holder, for a green card. The firms named include:

Story continues below this ad
  • Microsoft
  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • TCS
  • Wipro
  • HCL
  • Capgemini

The MEA said the remarks ignored the fact that Indian professionals in the US are “highly educated and skilled contributors” to its economy. It said the history of the US was shaped by generations of immigrants, and that words with “painful historical and colonial legacy connotations” were deeply offensive.

New Delhi also said the freeze on green card filings by Indian IT firms such as TCS and Infosys goes against the shared aims of both countries. HCLTech has also commented on the suspension, in line with Infosys and TCS.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments