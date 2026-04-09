JD Vance uses ‘skydiving’ analogy with wife Usha to shut down Iran’s nuclear demands

US Vice President JD Vance, speaking about the recent ceasefire in the West Asia conflict, drew a bizarre comparison between Iran’s nuclear enrichment and his wife Usha Vance’s “right to skydive.”
While interacting with the press about the US-Iran ceasefire in Budapest, Hungary, a reporter asked Vance, “Do you see a scenario in which the administration may be willing to agree to allow Iran to continue enriching uranium for civilian nuclear purposes?”
Responding to this, Vance compared Iran’s claimed right to nuclear enrichment to a personal agreement with his wife about skydiving.
“What I found fascinating is that Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf said ‘we refuse to give up the right to enrichment’,” he said.
“I thought to myself, you know what? My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement that she’s not going to do that because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane,” the US Vice President added.
He further said, “We don’t really concern ourselves with what they claim they have the right to do. We concern ourselves with what they actually do.”
The White House said Vice President JD Vance would lead the US delegation for talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the war, which are set to start Saturday.
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The US insists Iran must never be able to build nuclear weapons and wants to remove Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which could be used to build them, should it choose to pursue the bomb. Iran insists its program is peaceful.
Trump said Wednesday that the US would work with Iran to remove the buried uranium, though Iran did not confirm that. In one version of the deal that Iran published, it said it would be allowed to continue enrichment.
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