JD Vance uses ‘skydiving’ analogy with wife Usha to shut down Iran’s nuclear demands

US Vice President JD Vance, speaking about the recent ceasefire in the West Asia conflict, drew a bizarre comparison between Iran’s nuclear enrichment and his wife Usha Vance’s “right to skydive.”

While interacting with the press about the US-Iran ceasefire in Budapest, Hungary, a reporter asked Vance, “Do you see a scenario in which the administration may be willing to agree to allow Iran to continue enriching uranium for civilian nuclear purposes?”

Responding to this, Vance compared Iran’s claimed right to nuclear enrichment to a personal agreement with his wife about skydiving.

“What I found fascinating is that Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf said ‘we refuse to give up the right to enrichment’,” he said.