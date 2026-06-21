‘Two important people, an Indian and a Pakistani’: JD Vance’s ‘favourite’ person remark at US-Iran talks

The comments, made by Vance during the high-level diplomatic engagement, came amid the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 21, 2026 11:55 PM IST
jd vance, us iran talksUS Vice President JD Vance shakes hands with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as they meet for high-level talks at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland. (AP)
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US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday triggered widespread discussion online after he jokingly referred to his “favourite” Indian and Pakistani individuals on the sidelines of US-Iran peace talks in Switzerland.

High-stakes summit and international mediation

The comments, made by Vance during the high-level diplomatic engagement, have sparked buzz on social media amid the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, being mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

Light-hearted mentions of family and military leadership

Vance said his “favourite” people from India and Pakistan were his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, and Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir.

Speaking at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, Vance said, “I will say that since Field Marshal Munir welcomed us with the prime minister in Islamabad, I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life, an Indian and a Pakistani.”

The Vice President further added, “The Indian is my wife and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir, and I’ve probably talked to Munir more than I’ve talked to anybody else over the last three months.”

Commending Pakistani statesmanship in peace talks

Vance made the remarks in presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The Republican leader then applauded Munir for his contribution toward US-Iran peace negotiations, saying “We would not have been here without his statesmanship and military leadership. He has shown himself to be a great diplomat.”

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Delays and escalation on the road to Switzerland

Vance was earlier scheduled to reach Switzerland for agreement talks on Friday, but his departure was delayed after Israeli strikes in Lebanon escalated and Iranian delegation cancelled their plans to attend talks.

An AP report stated that Vance departed Washington after Iran’s state media reported Tehran’s negotiators had reached Switzerland on Sunday.

Technical negotiations and the White House delegation

The Vice President is being led by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Kushner and Witkoff were already stationed in Switzerland to go through the technical details of the nuclear talks.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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