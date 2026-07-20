JD, Usha Vance welcome baby boy, first child born to sitting VP in over 150 years

Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," the statement said.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJul 20, 2026 09:22 AM IST First published on: Jul 20, 2026 at 09:14 AM IST
Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha VanceVice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child on Sunday. (File Photo)

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child on Sunday the first time a baby has been born to a sitting vice president in over 150 years, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Born Sunday, Alec Neel Vance joins older siblings Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4.Vance announced the birth on social media with a statement signed by him and his wife.”We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning.

Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the statement said. They thanked doctors and staff at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and with the White House medical team.

This story is developing and will be updated.


Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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