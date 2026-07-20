JD, Usha Vance welcome baby boy, first child born to sitting VP in over 150 years

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child on Sunday. (File Photo)

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child on Sunday the first time a baby has been born to a sitting vice president in over 150 years, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Born Sunday, Alec Neel Vance joins older siblings Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4.Vance announced the birth on social media with a statement signed by him and his wife.”We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning.