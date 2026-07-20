JD, Usha Vance welcome baby boy, first child born to sitting VP in over 150 years

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child on Sunday the first time a baby has been born to a sitting vice president in over 150 years, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
Born Sunday, Alec Neel Vance joins older siblings Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4.Vance announced the birth on social media with a statement signed by him and his wife.”We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning.
Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the statement said. They thanked doctors and staff at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and with the White House medical team.
This story is developing and will be updated.